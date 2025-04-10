Sanctuary Cities Shielded Over 20K Criminals, Expert Testifies

An expert testifying before Congress accused leftist sanctuary cities of protecting tens of thousands of illegal alien criminals from law enforcement during the second half of the Biden-Harris administration.

Advertisement

Leftist sanctuary states and cities have reportedly actively thwarted arrests of 25,000 criminals between October 2022, during the open borders Biden-Harris administration, and early February 2025, just after Donald Trump took office. Democrat mayors, sheriffs, governors, and other officials from California to Illinois to Arizona have vowed to continue to protect dangerous migrant criminals, illustrating how truly sick and anti-American they are.

Democrats want to use floods of illegal aliens to rig the Electoral College and Congressional apportionment in their favor. They also, of course, want to create chaos in society because fearful people are easier to control, and Democrats want an excuse to enforce more tyranny. And so they invite in criminal foreigners, give them taxpayer-funded freebies, and go to great lengths to protect them from law enforcement — even if they’re murderers, rapists, and robbers. Especially if, by doing so, it undermines Donald Trump and his administration.

Breitbart reported on April 9:

In testimony to the House Judiciary’s Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement, National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE) President RJ Hauman said that from Oct. 1, 2022, to Feb. 6, 2025, sanctuary cities shielded more than 25,000 criminal illegal aliens by refusing to hand them over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as requested.

Advertisement

Hauman stated that “in more than 1,400 instances the jails failed to give adequate notification to ICE to take custody of the aliens,” citing data published by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS).

Read also: Appomattox Surrender, a Win for America

More than half of those declined ICE detainers — some 52 percent — occurred in [Newsom’s] sanctuary state of California, where more than 13,000 criminal illegal aliens were protected. In Los Angeles, California, the state’s sanctuary policy ensured that six illegal aliens with convictions or charges for homicide were released from jail instead of being turned over to ICE agents.

Hauman stated decisively, “The American people spoke loud and clear in November. It’s time for Congress to wake up, shift into Trump gear, and act decisively — end sanctuary cities for good and launch mass deportations now. Every day we delay, we roll the dice on the next preventable tragedy, the next innocent life lost to a criminal alien we could have sent packing.”

Just within the last couple of weeks, two young men have been murdered by illegal aliens. One illegal alien who was not deported as previously ordered by a judge, Rosali I. Fernandez-Cruz, killed USC student Nate Baker in a hit-and-run. And illegal alien LA soccer coach Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino, who is also accused of sexually assaulting at least three teen boys, murdered one of his victims, 13-year-old Oscar “Omar” Hernandez.

Advertisement

Related: Illegal Alien Murderer Also Assaulted Boys

Last year, the revelation that 650,000 illegal alien criminals — including about 14,000 murderers — were living in the U.S. shocked the country. But Democrats decided to double down on protecting these vicious brutes. No wonder they lost the 2024 election.

Democrats don’t want you to know about the victims of their failed policies. Join PJ Media VIP to support our work, and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!