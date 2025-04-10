Mark Carney, the Liberal Party, and Canada’s Residential Schools Controversy

On July 19, 2022, the Canadian government set up the National Advisory Committee on Residential Schools, Missing Children and Unmarked Burials to investigate the alleged abuse and murder of Indian children by Christian missionaries and school teachers between 1880 and 1996. National fury erupted in 2015 with the claim that 215 burial sites had been discovered at the Kamloops Indian Residential School by ground-penetrating radar (GPR) scans. The monostory of indigenous suffering and “settler” guilt had to be fixed in technical readouts and funerary stone. Predictably, the allegation proved to be false.

Despite the tales that Band leaders and mysterious and unnamed native “knowledge keepers” confidently dispense, the ground penetrating radar surveys did not detect organic material in the presumed grave site. Writing in The Dorchester Review, Nina Green points out that 2,000 linear feet of trenches running east-west were dug in 1924 as a septic field to dispose of the school’s sewage. The “finds” were almost certainly clay tiles.

Thus, after three years of searching for bodies, at the cost of $216 million, not a single set of human remains had been found. A seminal book on the subject, Grave Error, edited by historians Tom Flanagan and Chris Champion, reveals that the Kamloops travesty is likely the greatest hoax in all of Canadian history.

As Flanagan writes, chiefs of the Lhtako Dene Nation, among others, denounced the book as “hateful,” “hate literature,” and “denialism” without ever having read a page of it. In a case involving no corpus delicti, the grievance of the native tribes with the complicity of an official profiteering class, a hyperventilating media, and a guilt-ridden population has buried the body of Truth. Justin Trudeau was undeterred. Even though subsequent searches produced not a shred of corroborating evidence, the prime minister claimed in public that murder and other criminal atrocities had indeed taken place.

The controversy over Canada’s so-called infamous Residential Schools persists to this day, as does the claim that untold numbers of Indian children were brutalized and killed. Anyone who disputes the accusation is tarred as a “denialist,” and some MPs are lobbying to make skepticism in the affair a criminal offense. An entire industry had been created to further the spurious narrative.

The Liberal Party adopted the cause to the tune of millions of dollars, media prevarication, a flag at half mast, and Justin Trudeau holding a teddy bear and kneeling with nauseating compassion at a so-called “unmarked grave.” (We now know that Trudeau’s gruesome display of emotion did not occur in a just-discovered residential school burial ground but in a community cemetery.) Over a hundred churches were burned to the ground in acts of venomous mob reprisal. A national consensus that genocide had been committed was now solidly established. It made no difference to an inflamed citizenry that not a single body had been discovered nor a single grave site excavated.

We are, of course, dealing with a deep-dyed myth ginned up by various First Nations’ tribes, colluding politicians and partisan academics amply dining on pork. Lots of money and whole theaters of virtuous posturing were the rewards of the day. It was a scam of the first magnitude. Now it emerges that current Liberal prime minister Mark Carney’s father was professionally involved with these hated indigenous schools as the principal of an Indian day school and superintendent of school programmes.

Robert Carney’s unforgiveable sin was his use of the phrase “culturally retarded children,” which in a 1965 CBC interview he defined in the context of the Northwest Territories as “a child from a Native background who for various reasons has not been in regular attendance in school. He's from a language background other than English and who is behind in school, say three or four years.”

He goes on to state that “In many centres in southern Canada, the subculture groups, say in the working-class area of a large city, you would have children who you would call culturally retarded. In the United States among negro groups we have many examples of cultural retardation, and programs that have been developed to meet their needs, to try and upgrade their skills, and bring them into contact with the dominant culture.” The last reference to black children has been wiped from the transcript, but can still be found in the recorded interview, beginning at time stamp 11:12.

In so febrile and euphemistic a culture as ours has become, certain critical allusions can no longer be made, no matter how true, especially involving blacks, Muslims, and Native people. The fear of being accused of bigotry, however falsely, transcends the commitment to speaking truth.

Similarly, there are words we are no longer permitted to use. “Retarded” is one of them, in practically any context, though it was an accepted part of common parlance in 1965 and used by the CBC interviewer at the time herself. Instead, we are instructed and pressured to deploy genteel circumlocutions like “challenged,” “handicapped,” “special needs,” “delayed,” or “disabled,” as if the connotation disinfects the denotation. In 2010, Barack Obama signed “Rosa’s Law” which changed “mental retardation” to “intellectual disability” in U.S. federal law. The laundry had been rinsed, though the fabric remained the same.

What is one to say of these children, then? That they are “culturally disabled,” “culturally challenged,” “culturally backward”? That they are unfit for participation in the wider society? How is that going to work for them? The fact is, due to no fault of educators like Robert Carney, the learning process was held back, in other words, retarded.

Indeed, in the story published by the CBC regarding the 1965 interview with Robert Carney, readers and viewers are warned that “this story contains outdated language and discusses physical and sexual abuse at residential schools. Today, it's an interview some may find jarring.” We are witnessing a terrified network of eviscerated prigs and dandiprats performing their evasive jitterbug. It is hard to conceive of them as real people rather than politically correct marionettes jiggling on a set of ideological strings. They are a symptom of everything that is wrong with our culture.

Robert Carney does not seem in any way bigoted or prejudiced. He explained apropos his wards that “We want them to not forget their origins, or not to forget their backgrounds, and to instill in them a sense of pride and a sense of belonging: that the culture from which they come is a good culture.” Nonetheless, he understood that if his students were to prosper and thrive, they would need to adjust to the mainstream culture. He did not believe his students were psychologically retarded, but for one reason or another they had not mastered the attitudes and aptitudes, proficiencies in language and math, and functional capacities that would have enabled them to enjoy social and economic success in the larger community.

Carney told the interviewer: “We want them to be able to read. We want them to be able to speak English. We want them to be able to do the various operations in arithmetic. We want them to know about the world. We want them to know about the world of science. We want them to have the opportunity of expression in music and art. We want them to learn various skills in physical education and so on.”

Carney did not deny that physical and sexual abuse had taken place. In a 1991 study, Carney interviewed 240 former residential school students. “There is no doubt whatsoever that they have been scarred by what was done to them or by what they had witnessed,” he admitted. Atrocities did occur. But there was another side to the story as well. “A number of interviewees expressed positive comments about their experiences in residential schools and hostels, while others deplored what they described as the excessive attention given to negative incidents related to these institutions,” he wrote to the Edmonton Journal. In fact, many graduates expressed gratitude towards the Residential School experience, as evidenced by volumes like Glecia Bear’s Our Grandmothers’ Lives As Told in Their Own Words, which support Robert Carney’s argument.

“Residential schools, flawed though they were, were there to educate indigenous children,” writes retired judge Brian Giesbrecht. “The thousands of people who worked in that system—like Robert Carney—were not monsters, but ordinary, decent Canadians. Those trying to stifle political debate in Canada to further their own agendas cannot be allowed to do so.”

Obviously, Mark Carney’s dad is not to be blamed or denounced or excused for his participation in the school network, any more than Confederation Group Canadian poet and Deputy Superintendent General of the Department of Indian Affairs Duncan Campbell Scott, who presided from 1913 to 1937, is to be condemned for his honest efforts to assimilate his charges into the national culture.

As History Reclaimed affirms, “teaching basic literacy, numeracy and skills so these children could find a place and a job in Canadian society circa 1900 was no sin, and no one set out to commit mass murder.” Naturally, Mark Carney has duly repudiated his father’s defence of residential schools. “I love my father, but I don't share those views,” he said.

He went on to assert that the demands of "truth and reconciliation" require everyone to publicly profess that the very complicated history of residential schools was entirely negative — a creed that is both inimical to reconciliation and as far from the truth as one can travel. It also dishonors his father’s word and bona fides. Carney’s disclaimer is to be expected since the man seems utterly devoid of both filial respect and ethical substance.

In a new development, it turns out (Cf. the National Review, the Catholic Herald, and many other sites) that the Canadian government has as of this moment quietly closed down the inquiry into alleged mass murder and the search for mass graves of Indigenous children on the campuses of Canada’s residential schools, having withdrawn funding for the investigating committee and seeing to its dismantling.

It appears the jig is up; better let the whole sordid affair dissipate into the ether of forgetfulness. Never mind the lies. Never mind the lurid apologies. Never mind the vast and useless expenditures. Never mind the chemtrail of social divisiveness and sponsored hatred. Never mind the currying of favor with the denizens of Woke. Never mind the scum politicians. Never mind the smouldering churches. The irony is exquisite.

But it does not change the fact that the Liberals are, as always, embroiled in their own deceptive policies and that Carney is eager to assume the mantle as Band leader. The profoundly compromised and hypocritical Liberal Party is obviously the best fit for as many people seem to believe, a political degenerate and moral bankrupt like Mark Carney.

Case in point: the Western Standard reports (April 7, 2025) that Carney’s (now-former) company Brookfield Asset Management has been accused of breaching indigenous rights in Canada, the US, Brazil and Colombia — interestingly, during that time in his role as chair of Brookfield, Carney was also economic adviser to Justin Trudeau.

His corporation is accused of various nefarious activities like deforestation, environmental damage, human rights violations, and refusal to consider a benefit-sharing agreement with indigenous tribes on the land. So much for Truth and Reconciliation. As lawyer Kate Kempton, representing the Mississauga First Nation, reports matter-of-factly, “Brookfield shut the door in our face.”

I do not think the father would have been proud of the son.

