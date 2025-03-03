The Morning Briefing: Dear News Cycle — I Really Can't Leave You Unsupervised, Can I?

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friend. Oodenferq felt that an all-ukulele Led Zeppelin tribute band was the perfect balm for troubled times.

I would like to begin by thanking everyone for the birthday shouts. It was a magnificent day filled with good friends and good beer. OK, beer is my friend too, we just don't get to hang out much lately. Some consideration was given to making a weekend of it and taking today off to rest, but the world is just too weird and fun right now.

Those of us who write about politics and the news have a lot of surprises greeting us on most days here in 2025. That's a big change after four years of waking up and poring over thesauri to find different ways to say "Joe Biden and Kamal Harris are awful." The end of last week was really full of "Hoo-boy!" though. I've been cutting back on caffeine, but the twists and turns of every news cycle can do wonders for getting me alert on most mornings.

Last week, for example, really went off the rails with the news of the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, a story that keeps getting stranger and stranger. One rarely sees the word "mummified" associated with a celebrity death report. Matt wrote yesterday that actor Randy Quaid is saying that Hackman was murdered. There is always an extra helping of bizarre whenever Quaid enters the chat.

Friday was really spicy. Back in olden times — before January 20, 2025 — there use to be something called the "Friday news dump." Typically, Fridays were slow news days, which meant that not as many people were paying attention. If there was any bad news that politicians wanted to sneak under the radar as much as possible, they'd release it on Friday afternoon, hoping that people would be hitting happy hours rather than scrolling through news feeds.

Ah, simpler days.

President Trump isn't a big fan of dull moments, as we are all aware. Just as my good friend Stephen Green and I were about to start our Friday episode of "Five O'Clock Somewhere," I learned of the no love lost get-together that Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had. I was late to the news because I don't go near it on Fridays. There's a habit I may need to rethink.

It's no secret that I am not a fan of Zelenskyy's. I don't want Vladimir Putin to run roughshod over any country that he wants to, but Zelenskyy does everything he can to make himself difficult to like. Here's something I posted a week-and-a-half ago on X:

I grew weary of Zelensky(y) about 42 minutes into the war. Rubio is dead on: the guy is a greedy ingrate. He's such a tool that he can't inspire sympathy even with Putin as his foe. https://t.co/Yf0FjQC5Ul — SFK (@stephenkruiser) February 21, 2025

If ever a world leader needed an upbraiding from the leader of the free world, it's this guy and his bad Gap chic wardrobe. I can't shake the feeling that Zelenskyy is more concerned with being an international celebrity than bringing peace to his people. Yeah, that sounds outlandish, but the guy really is a traveling clown show. He's severely out of his league for a battle of wills with President Trump.

That dust-up in the Oval Office may end up doing more to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war than anything other world leaders have contributed to the process.

Because today's theme is about news cycles being a bit whacky, I'm going to finish up by mentioning a story that Paula wrote last Friday about a Qatar Airways customer being given a seatmate on a flight who was no longer of this world. I hope the passenger at least got some free drinks whilst being made to travel with a corpse.

It's just the worst when someone screws up a vacation by dying en route, isn't it? (Language warning.)

Everything Isn't Awful

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

Rattled European leaders are scrambling to salvage U.S. support for Ukraine after President Donald Trump’s explosive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky. https://t.co/XXmHjVO0W1 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 2, 2025

Bee Me

Trump Hangs Up Sign In White House 'You Must Be This Tall To Receive Foreign Aid' https://t.co/AZBqzMskIt pic.twitter.com/hujZlhngNj — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 2, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

We're all thinking about this movie a lot lately.