Sunday Thoughts: The Fine Art of Friendship

Chris Queen | 12:00 PM on March 02, 2025
Photo by Tim Marshall on Unsplash

Our men’s ministry at church recently launched a new initiative where men could sign up for groups based on age to get together every few weeks. A couple of Saturdays ago, I met a group of guys for breakfast. All of us are in our 50s, and I’ve known all of them for several years.

Advertisement

There wasn’t a heavy agenda for the breakfast; we just hung out together for about an hour and a half and prayed for each other. The point of the group was for guys to build godly male friendships.

Friendships are lacking in our world today, especially among men. I often think of the King’s X song “The Fine Art of Friendship,” which celebrates friends who “taught me right and wrong and black and white.” I have friends like that whom I can call on in good times and bad, but it doesn’t hurt to expand my circle.

“We have lost the gift and glory of friendship,” writes Paul Bankson at Tabletalk. “This is due to a number of factors. We’ve traded talking for texting. We’ve abandoned fellowship for Facebook. Social media has, in reality, become anything but… Men, in particular it seems, have lost the gift of friendship.”

We can learn a lot about friendship from the Bible. David and Jonathan’s friendship was an unbreakable bond (no matter how the world tries to twist that story). Ruth’s loyal friendship to her mother-in-law Naomi put her in the genealogy of David and Jesus. Jesus’ friendship with Mary, Martha, and Lazarus stood through good and bad times.

Related: Sunday Thoughts: This One's for the Guys

Jesus’ words about friendship to His disciples — and by extension to us — in John 15:13-15 resonate: “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends. You are my friends if you do what I command you. No longer do I call you servants, for the servant does not know what his master is doing; but I have called you friends, for all that I have heard from my Father I have made known to you.”

Advertisement

Bankson writes:

Jesus says we are His friends so that we can understand a little better what it means to be in fellowship with Him. He shares with us the truth of the kingdom. To be Jesus’ friend is to be let into the eternal relationship of love within the triune Godhead. Ultimately, we are brought into this relationship by virtue of the fact that Jesus, our King, laid down His life for His friends. He died in the place of His people on the cross to be raised again on the third day.

Some of the best scriptures about friendship come from the book of Proverbs. Proverbs 18:24 tells us, “A man of many companions may come to ruin, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.” As much as I love my family, there have been times when leaning on my friends helped me in times of crisis.

According to Proverbs 27:17, “Iron sharpens iron, and one man sharpens another.” I can’t tell you how many times my friends have sharpened me spiritually, emotionally, mentally, and even physically. I find Proverbs 17:17 to contain deep truth about my cherished friends as well as my family: “A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity.”

Proverbs 27:6 says, “Faithful are the wounds of a friend; profuse are the kisses of an enemy.” The wise things that friends tell us that might hurt our feelings at first are better than an enemy’s flattery. Just three verses later, Proverbs 27:9 tells us, “Oil and perfume make the heart glad, and the sweetness of a friend comes from his earnest counsel.” The kindness of friends always gladdens the heart.

Advertisement

Finally, Proverbs 13:20 reminds us, “Whoever walks with the wise becomes wise, but the companion of fools will suffer harm.” It took me too many years to learn to gravitate toward the wise friends over the ones who do stupid stuff.

Bankson quotes C.S. Lewis: “Is any pleasure on earth as great as a circle of Christian friends by a fire?” Maybe not, but I’ll take a circle of Christian friends over plates of biscuits and gravy, too.

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is an Editor and Columnist at PJ Media, where he has written for over 10 years. He has also written for The Resurgent, NewsReal Blog, and Celebrations Magazine.

Chris is a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and is a Disney aficionado. He is a Certified Bourbon Steward, but that doesn't make him a bourbon snob. He is the author of the book Neon Crosses.

You can subscribe to his Substack page (for free) to read his musings on faith, Southern culture, and more. Find him on X and MeWe. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: COLUMNS
Tags: BIBLE CHRISTIANITY

Recommended

So That's Why We Haven't Seen the Real Epstein List Matt Margolis
A Liberal Reporter Destroyed the Left's Narrative About Zelensky's Meeting with Trump Matt Margolis
Joe Biden Lost His Temper with Zelenskyy in 2022... Can You Guess Why? Matt Margolis
Gene Hackman Was 'Murdered,' Claims Actor Randy Quaid Matt Margolis
The Ukrainians Are the New Kurds Scott Pinsker
It Looks As If the Media Missed the Real Story Behind Trump and Zelenskyy’s Tense Meeting Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Trump vs. the REAL Heart of Darkness
Trump’s Border Success, Other Wins Put Dems to Shame
Trump Reveals Who He Thinks Left the Cocaine in the White House, Is Going to ‘Look Into It’
Advertisement