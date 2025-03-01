Tulsi Gabbard Identifies Biggest National Security Threat, and It’s Not What We’ve Been Told

In a sane political environment, this would have passed as a decidedly unremarkable, albeit not quite one-hundred-percent accurate, observation. The U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, recently warned that “radical Islamist terrorism” is the biggest national security threat the nation faces today.

Advertisement

Well, of course. The top terror groups worldwide are all Islamic. On September 11, 2001, Islamic jihadis carried out the largest-ever terror attack on American soil. Numerous other Islamic jihad attacks have taken place in the U.S., at Fort Hood, the Boston Marathon, San Bernardino, New Orleans, and numerous other places. The Biden regime caught numerous people on the terror watch list crossing into the U.S. from Mexico, and released at least 99 of them into the country. Gabbard was therefore making an entirely reasonable assessment.

Gabbard said: “We look at the past four years of open borders, where we had tens of millions of people coming across our borders, many of whom we don’t know who they are or what their intentions are, very specifically the threat of radical Islamist terrorism here within our country is higher than it’s ever been before, not only because of Biden’s open borders, but because of his and his administration’s fear of being called Islamophobes.”

For Gabbard to speak of “radical Islamist terrorism” was not quite accurate, as there is nothing “radical” about Islamic jihad violence. It is mainstream and deeply rooted in the Qur’an and Sunnah. And “Islamist” is a phony word that corresponds to nothing in Islamic theology. It is just an attempt to distance Islam from the crimes done in its name and in accord with its teachings.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, her statement was a tremendous improvement over the Biden regime. FBI director Christopher Wray testified before members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in March 2021, saying: “The top threat we face from [domestic violent extremists] continues to be those we identify as Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists (RMVEs), specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race.”

Old Joe Biden then said it during his speech to a Joint Session of Congress in April 2021: “we won’t ignore what our own intelligence agencies have determined – the most lethal terrorist threat to the homeland today is from white supremacist terrorism.”

The following month, a revealing piece in Yahoo News by “journalist” Alexander Nazaryan stated that Biden’s desperately corrupt and partisan Attorney General Merrick Garland “told Congress on Wednesday that violence incited by white supremacists poses ‘the most dangerous threat to our democracy.’ That assertion reflects near-universal consensus among national security experts, including those who worked for the Trump administration.”

In June 2021, Biden doubled down: “As I said in my address to the joint session of Congress: According to the intelligence community, terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today. Not ISIS, not al Qaeda — white supremacists. That’s not me; that’s the intelligence community under both Trump and under my administration.”

Advertisement

Related: Tulsi Gabbard to Fire 100+ NSA Staffers Who Took Part in Hair-Raising Online Sex Chats

The agenda of Old Joe Biden, Merrick Garland and their henchmen was obvious and insidious: they intended to find those white supremacist terrorists, and prosecute and destroy them. They had no anxiety about the prospect of not finding those white supremacists in sufficient numbers, because by “white supremacists” they actually meant law-abiding patriots who dissented from the left’s political agenda. The Garland “Justice” Department, which should have been rebranded as the Partisan Vengeance Department, wasn’t content with persecuting Donald Trump. It also sicced the FBI on angry parents protesting at school board meetings, worked with Twitter (X) and other social media giants to silence and deplatform people with opposing views, and even sent spies into Catholic churches to keep tabs on pro-lifers.

That’s what Biden, Garland, Wray and the rest meant by a “white supremacist terror threat.” Now Gabbard has swept all that aside and begun the road back to realism and honesty regarding where the real terror threat is coming from. The problem she faces is that the views of Biden, Garland and Wray have been spread for years within the intelligence community, not just during the Biden regime, but during the Obama years as well. If she doesn’t manage to root it out in its entirety, it will continue to do damage to law-abiding Americans. All patriots should be hoping that at this critical juncture, Tulsi Gabbard succeeds in the monumental task before her.