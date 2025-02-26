Tulsi Gabbard to Fire 100+ NSA Staffers Who Took Part in Hair-Raising Online Sex Chats

What the Trump administration has uncovered in just five weeks about what has been going on in Washington is beyond belief. What has been happening in the National Security Agency, however, is beyond anything that has been found (at least so far) in showing leftist elitists’ self-absorption and contempt for the American taxpayer. It’s not the waste and fraud that DOGE has been uncovering. It’s much worse.

City Journal revealed Monday that although “the ‘intelligence community’ is one of the most powerful parts of the American national security apparatus,” some of those entrusted with the solemn responsibility to keep the nation safe “have another on-the-job priority: sex chats.”

That’s right: we’re paying these people to protect the nation from threats, and they’re spending their time on our dime talking about their various lurid obsessions, delusions, deviances, and perversions. And those words are far too polite for some of what they were doing.

The bacchanalia took place on the NSA’s messaging program, Intelink. That in itself was a violation of regulations, for an NSA staffer explained that “all NSA employees sign agreements stating that publishing non-mission related material on Intelink is a usage violation and will result in disciplinary action.” Yet for at least the last two years, NSA employees have turned Intelink into Smutlink, swamping it with talk of “sex, kink, polyamory, and castration,” and there is no indication that anyone faced any disciplinary action for breaking the rules about how Intelink was supposed to be used.

The Biden regime doesn’t consider such talk to be “non-mission related.” After all, with pride flags hanging from U.S. embassies worldwide, and billions spent to push transgender madness around the globe, it’s clear that libertinism and a rejection of traditional morality was a key element of the Biden regime agenda. The NSA’s online orgies were part of that. City Journal notes that “the sex chats were legitimized as part of the NSA’s commitment to ‘diversity, equity and inclusion.’ Activists within the agency used LGBTQ+ 'employee resource groups' to turn their kinks and pathologies into official work duties.”

These were not quite G-rated conversations: the discussions often “became explicit.” One NSA insider “claimed to have witnessed hundreds of sexually provocative discussions, which, he added, occurred mostly on taxpayer time. The former NSA source who was familiar with the chats recalled being ‘disgusted’ by a particularly shocking thread discussing weekend ‘gangbangs.’”

It gets worse, of course. In these chats, “one popular chat topic was male-to-female transgender surgery.” People who were supposed to be intelligence professionals also whiled away their work hours discussing “hair removal, estrogen injections, and the experience of sexual pleasure post-castration.” Others went in for discussions of polyamory, or, as they delicately put it, “ethical non-monogamy.” Some intelligence officials “spent all day” in meetings discussing topics such as “Privilege,” “Pride,” and “Transgender Community Inclusion.” One NSA officer insisted on being referred to as “it,” rather than “he” or “she.”

The good news is that it is about to lose its job. Monday evening, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard wrote: “This behavior is unacceptable and those involved WILL be held accountable. These disgusting chat groups were immediately shut down when @POTUS issued his EO ending the DEI insanity the Biden Admin was obsessed with. Our IC must be focused on our core mission: ensuring the safety, security, and freedom of the American people.”

And ABC News reported Wednesday that “more than 100 intelligence community employees will be terminated and have their security clearances revoked as the intelligence community investigates group chats that allegedly discussed explicit behavior, officials said.” By then, the process had already been set in motion; on Tuesday, Gabbard’s Deputy Chief of Staff Alexa Henning said: “The DNI sent a memo directing all intelligence agencies to identify the employees who participated in the NSA’s ‘obscene, pornographic, and sexually explicit’ chatrooms and to terminate their employment and revoke their security clearances. Deadline: Friday.”

Gabbard also said: “There are over 100 people from across the intelligence community that contributed to and participated in this -- what is really just an egregious violation of trust, what to speak of, like, basic rules and standards around professionalism.” She said that this housecleaning was part of the Trump administration’s efforts to “clean house, root out that rot and corruption and weaponization and politicization, so we can start to rebuild that trust in these institutions that are charged with an important mission of serving the American people, ensuring our safety, security and freedom.”

More than a housecleaning is needed. The NSA is going to need fumigation. And a thoroughgoing, all-encompassing overhaul, so that the culture that gave rise to this sick madness is thoroughly rooted out and cannot return once the heat is off.