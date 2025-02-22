Another Dem Governor Joins the Fight Against Trump’s Efforts to Restore Gender Sanity

It looks as if at least some leftists have decided, with perfectly straight face, that they’re going to keep up the silly and stupid delusion that men can become women and vice versa for as long as they possibly can. After all, there is money to made and political influence to be won, and if lives are destroyed in the process, hey, to make every omelet you’ve got to break some eggs.

And so first there was Maine’s Democrat Gov. Janet Mills defying Trump and insisting that men must be allowed to pretend they’re women and win women’s sporting events. And now another Democrat governor, Wisconsin’s Tony Evers, is taking us back to the dark days of 2022 with an Orwellian language shift in pursuit of his gender fantasies.

Evers, according to a Saturday Fox News report, “is facing backlash for introducing a budget recommendation that changes the word ‘mother’ to ‘inseminated person,’ and ‘paternity’ to ‘parentage’ in certain parts of state law.” Yeah, we’re back to this nonsense again. “You know,” says Ruby, a character in Bob Dylan’s wonderful song “Brownsville Girl,” “some babies never learn.” Evers obviously hasn’t, even after the massive repudiation of this madness that the 2024 election represented, and even after the left’s efforts to force people to pretend that Rachel Levine and Mia Thomas were women provoked a torrent of ridicule and a Trump executive order banning men from playing women’s sports.

And Evers wasn’t finished: “The Evers administration's budget recommendation for the 2025-2027 fiscal period advises several other gendered terms be changed, as well. References to ‘wife’ or ‘husband’ are changed to ‘spouse’ in the proposal.” Of course. And “mother” and “father” are deep-sixed as well, in favor "parent" and, where necessary, “parent who gave birth to the child." Oh, brother, or oh, whatever.

Evers didn’t get the response he might have expected in 2022, when this ridiculous nonsense was in the ascendancy and those who dared to dissent from it were vilified, deplatformed and silenced. That was before Elon Musk bought Twitter/X and began to allow the freedom of speech once again; now, Evers’ ridiculous recommendations received the ridicule they deserved.

Wisconsin radio host Dan O’Donnell observed: “This is beyond parody.” O’Donnell also reposted a statement from another X user: “Evers is a former science teacher, but yet he appears to reject basic biology. How insulting to Wisconsin moms.” Another added: “@GovEvers hates real women. I’m guessing because they’re more masculine than him.”

Sara Craig, executive director of the Republican Governors Association (RGA), stated that Evers' “latest left-wing push” was “offensive to mothers.” She added: “Being a mother is the greatest privilege I will have in my lifetime, and every mother I know feels the same. If Tony Evers can reduce motherhood to an ‘inseminated person’ then our society is lost." Yes, that’s right, for if we encourage these delusions with the stamp of official approval, we will only get more of them.

All this was not the response Evers no doubt expected, but he, like so many other leftists, appears to be slow in adjusting to the changing zeitgeist. Yet even this far-left ideologue is cribbing from the Trump agenda in other areas, as he said that his new budget would “eliminate income tax on tips.” Now, where have we heard that before? That’s right: Kamala Harris purloined it from Trump first.

President Trump’s executive order, "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government," strikes back hard against the left’s cherished gender fantasy, making it the policy of the United States government "to recognize two sexes, male and female," which are "not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality." It adds that "’sex’ is not a synonym for and does not include the concept of ‘gender ideology.’"

Evers and Mills have made it clear, however, that the left is only going to be dragged back to reality kicking and screaming and fighting it all the way. Leftists much prefer the way they want things to be to the way things are, and are determined not only to pretend, but to force sane people to pretend as well, that they can make things the way they want them to be just by saying so. They can’t. In this instance, Tony Evers can’t. Future generations will look back in shock and horror over how these delusions and fantasies gained such a stronghold on so much of the public.