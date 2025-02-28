Hegseth Discusses Potential Strikes on Fentanyl Labs

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is not ruling out the possibility of doing strikes on deadly Mexican fentanyl labs to address America’s opioid crisis.

With over 200 Americans dying daily from overdoses, the Chinese Communist Party fueling the opioid crisis, and Democrats opposing a measure to restrict the flow of fentanyl, drastic action could be necessary. More Americans die yearly from fentanyl than all American casualties from the Vietnam War. The Trump administration has already designated multiple criminal cartels as terrorist organizations, and strikes could follow.

At least that’s what Pete Hegseth said during an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “Anything is on the table. The commander-in-chief, ultimately, with my consultation and with the chairman and others, will make those determinations. But nothing’s off the table. Our sovereignty will be defended,” Hegseth stated emphatically.

“We’re taking nothing off the table, nothing,” he added. “We will do whatever it takes to secure the American homeland, to maintain our sovereignty and protect the American people.”

Pete Hegseth to illegal immigrant criminals:



"The message is clear. If you break the law, if you are a criminal, you could find your way to Guantanamo Bay. You don't want to be at Guantanamo Bay." pic.twitter.com/W7cvlvOOtr — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 27, 2025

The Defense Secretary recently went to Guantanamo Bay, where he made the comments and where the Trump administration is holding some illegal alien criminals before deportation. According to Breitbart on Feb. 27, only about 25 illegals are currently being held in the facility, which can hold up to 30,000 criminals. Some 177 Venezuelans were just deported home after detention in the Guantanamo Bay prison.

The Washington Post recently published a report citing illegal aliens who returned from Guantanamo and claimed that they were not criminal offenders, but detained in inhumane conditions such as windowless rooms with no bathroom, and held in solitary confinement. Fox News was given a tour of the Migrant Operations Center and rooms where detainees will be held. The rooms had six to eight bunk beds in each, a window, a fan, air conditioning, a refrigerator, and a separate bathroom.

Hegseth, asked for his reaction to the biased Post piece, scoffed, “That article was B.S. It is exactly what the ‘blame America first’ crowd will always do, which is try [to] mischaracterize our efforts, in order to impugn the motives of the president of the United States and his efforts to secure the American people. This idea that people are mistreated is absolute garbage.”

It’s amazing how the same leftist media bewailing the alleged “mistreatment” of illegal alien criminals had no issue with the gross mistreatment of Jan. 6 and pro-life political prisoners of the Biden-Harris administration. The Washington Compost has become a joke, which is why it’s crashing and burning in real time.

Leftist media propaganda aside, it may well be time not only for more deportations but also for strikes on fentanyl labs. Americans’ lives are at stake.