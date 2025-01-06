J6ers Ask Trump for Pardons in DC as Election Is Certified

As Congress cheered the certification of Donald Trump and JD Vance’s election win, Jan. 6 prisoners and allies were joining together to ask the president-elect to give them justice.

At an event on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., J6ers who have been or are still unjustly imprisoned (in the case of Jake Lang, for years in solitary confinement without trial) spoke out in person or by video. They were joined by attorneys who take the J6 cases to court and multiple media and business figures. Themes at the event included requests to incoming President Trump for pardons for all J6ers, no exceptions; admiration for the Founders and thus horror at violations of Constitutional rights; and demands for accountability. Joe Biden pardoned or commuted sentences for 1500+ criminals including sexual offenders, murderers, and Chinese spies (not to mention his own son), yet some J6ers have received sentences of decades in prison.

Online influencer George (@BehizyTweets) was one of multiple speakers and panelists who praised all those who have in ways large and small stood up for rule of law amidst Biden-Harris weaponization of lawfare. “I hope posterity looks down on everyone in this room with extreme satisfaction,” he said.

Lawyer and podcast host Viva Frei emphasized how serious the relentless Democrat campaign against all Jan. 6 protestors has been while hundreds of truly violent, pro-terrorist leftist activists went free. The aim was “to persecute and prosecute your political rivals, to discredit them, to turn them into domestic terrorists, to weaponize the justice system against half of America.” MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell agreed: “evil had a back up plan, and that back up plan was Jan. 6,” he insisted.

J6 activist Suzzanne Monk insisted that the community’s aims for pardons are in line with the views of the Founding Fathers, who in their day were vilified by opponents as violent, dangerous traitors for defending their rights. “We continue to need the Founders’ vision of this country, and we need to continue to implement it, because the Founders knew that there was actually one more [ruling] branch, one more group of people that were going to be critical to … the checks and balance, and that is We the People,” she emphasized. Some Jan. 6 were charged with “violence” in defending themselves from Capitol police brutality, which killed Ashli Babbitt and Rosanne Boyland.

Jake Lang called in from prison, where he has been for nearly four years without a trial, and often subjected to psychological or sometimes even physical abuse. Lang, who two fellow protestors say saved their lives from police brutality on Jan. 6, 2021, slammed the “gross miscarriage of justice, this two-tiered, Soviet-style persecution of American patriots.” He thanked attendees who “trekked through the snow and the rain and the freezing sleet, like George Washington and his awesome, rowdy crew of Patriots crossing the Delaware River, making sure that patriotism and our Constitutional Republic lasts long. … And I believe that to make America great again, the first step is to free the Jan. 6ers.” Lang told PJ Media before the event that he hopes Trump sees “we are united as a community.”

Journalist Lara Logan emotionally described the federal abuses of power, the houses raided by “SWAT teams for misdemeanor offenses, for non violent misdemeanor offenses. You watch them escort people out of airports. You watch them put people in jail who don't deserve to be there. And even though you can't, you can't tell every story, and you can't make it right, and you can't address every case, every single one of them chips away your soul.” Trump can ensure that the J6ers are no longer treated as guilty until or even if proven innocent.

J6er Philip Anderson, one of the protestors nearly killed on that 2021 day but saved by Lang, described how Jan. 6 prisoners are treated as if they were murderous terrorists. “If I shot up a school, I could understand that,” he said. “If you had murdered someone, or if you had, like, done something truly egregious, like a terrorist attack or shot up a school, I could understand that — [but] we're talking people who are only charged with misdemeanors, or someone who's only charged with one felony charge, they would commit suicide before they even go to trial, because that's how terrified they are, because they know that they won't be judged there. They know that exculpatory evidence will be withheld. They know they're going to be put through the wringer, that they're going to get the most severe sentence possible.” At least five J6ers have committed suicide facing the prospect of years in prison.

Attorney Steven Metcalf praised outspoken J6ers Treniss Evans and Lang, who both spoke at the event, and emphasized that not only should the “misdemeanor cases get blanket pardons,” but “I'm really concerned about the people who are sitting in jail right now, today, who’re going to be sitting in jail on Jan. 20.” One man over 60 years old has been told to surrender for 30 days in jail — and he did nothing harmful in 2021, according to the attorney. “What does that do? …How does that protect society? How does that do anything other than destroy this one man?” Metcalf challenged.

It doesn’t keep society safe. The same Biden-Harris administration that encourages unlimited numbers of criminal illegal aliens to enter America doesn’t care about safety, it cares about political control. Thank God that they will be out of office by the end of the month, and hopefully Trump can investigate the corrupt and pardon the political prisoners.