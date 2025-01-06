It’s Official: 2024 Election Has Been Certified

In a consummation devoutly to be wished, the 2024 election and Donald Trump’s historic win have been certified by none other than Trump’s defeated presidential opponent and current vice president Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

The nightmare is ending, and, to borrow a phrase from the great Ronald Reagan, it is morning again in America. Four years after the controversial certification of the 2020 election and Capitol unrest that the Biden-Harris administration used as justification to arrest, imprison, and/or abuse over a thousand Americans, U.S. voters have turned the tables. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be leaving the White House, and Harris herself certified the historic 2024 election.

On Monday, Harris went to Congress and certified the election results. She posted on X, “Today, I will perform my constitutional duty as Vice President to certify the results of the 2024 election. This duty is a sacred obligation — one I will uphold guided by love of country, loyalty to our Constitution, and unwavering faith in the American people.”

TENSE: Kamala Harris stands alongside Speaker Mike Johnson moments before certifying her defeat. pic.twitter.com/t1Qiu1p5qT — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) January 6, 2025

Advertisement

Trump’s posts are in a triumphant strain today. “CONGRESS CERTIFIES OUR GREAT ELECTION VICTORY TODAY — A BIG MOMENT IN HISTORY. MAGA!” he posted on Truth Social on Monday morning.

This time around, it is Democrats who are the “election deniers,” as they have been for so many elections they lost ever since they launched a Civil War following Abraham Lincoln’s election — including Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016.

Ironically, the Democrats with the help of some Republicans previously pushed a law through Congress that requires the vice president to certify an election even if there is significant reason to doubt the legitimacy of official results. This was, of course, a reaction to the contesting of Joe Biden‘s “win” in 2020, but now it ensures that Harris had no alternative but to certify the election. Relegating the VP to “solely ministerial duties” protected and legitimized Democrats’ grip on power then, but now it has apparently backfired.

Some J6 prisoners and allies are holding an event in Washington, D.C., today to call attention to the weaponization of the justice system against them and the importance of presidential pardons from Trump for them. Many Jan. 6ers, accused of everything from trespassing to “violence” in response to police brutality, are hoping Trump will grant them pardons after four years of Democrats targeting them. Among the protesters killed by police on Jan. 6, 2021, were Ashli Babbitt and Rosanne Boyland. We now know there were numerous federal plants in the crowd, possibly responsible for instigating unrest.

Advertisement

Recommended: Twelfth Night Traditions From Around the World

While Jan. 6, 2021, remains a controversial date in American history, patriotic Americans have cause to rejoice this Jan. 6. A new administration is coming into office and we have a chance to rebuild this great nation of ours. How appropriate that today for many Christians is the celebration of the visit of the Magi to Christ, a festive holiday close to the 12 days of Christmas. This year, we certainly have a political victory to celebrate.