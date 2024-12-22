Exclusive: J6 Prisoner Explains DC Event This Jan. 6

Media celebrities, businessmen, and Jan. 6ers are coming together on the anniversary of the 2021 protest in Washington, D.C., in an event which one victim of weaponized Biden administration lawfare told me is to highlight the importance of potential Trump pardons.

“The Jan. 6 community is coming together,” Jake Lang told me, speaking from the D.C. prison so infamous for abuses that J6ers have dubbed it the Gulag. “Virtually every single member and every single community organizer and leader is standing behind one singular message, leave no man behind.” The latest plan, which Lang described as “professional,” “classy,” and illustrative of “solidarity,” is an event in a D.C. hotel to occur this upcoming Jan. 6.

Speakers at the event at the Washington, D.C. Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill hotel include Silk (of the Diamond and Silk commentator team), MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, J6 attorney Jonathan Gross, and J6er Treniss Evans. Lang is still in jail (where he has spent most of his more than three incarcerated years in solitary confinement), and since his trial has been postponed again and again, he is likely to be there still until and unless Trump pardons him. But Lang is hoping many others will register for the event and take the opportunity to sign the pardon petition for J6 prisoners.

“This national news media piece has been pretty much the leading piece of news for the last month, which is Trump pardoning the Jan. 6ers,” Lang noted. “We're making sure through this event, which is called the official J6 pardon press conference and commemorative signing of the J6 day one freedom petition,” that Trump recognizes the importance of following through on his promise.

The movement supporting blanket pardons for all Jan. 6 defendants, who have without exception been unfairly targeted and denied their constitutional rights, is gaining momentum, as even prominent politicians and media figures who originally opposed the pardons have come to understand the depth and extent of corruption in the Biden administration lawfare against the defendants. Commentator Jack Posobiec not only supports pardons, he is now advocating for prisoners to be able to sue members of the highly corrupt J6 congressional committee. Trump has more than once promised to pardon all J6 prisoners.

The event is “going to feature keynote speakers, a question and answer session, some video clips we put together at the Capitol, some[] very special guests, videoing in all on our website.” Former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne is sponsoring the venue, according to Lang, providing a “beautiful, huge space,” the hotel’s grand ballroom. “And it's going to be like set up as a pardon press conference,” Lang continued. Besides the speakers, at the exact time that one of the victims of Jan. 6 (peaceful protestor Ashli Babbitt) was murdered, the event will livestream in a video of J6ers laying wreaths at the Capitol in Ashli’s honor. Protestor Rosanne Boyland was also brutally killed by Capitol police that 2021 day.

Lang added that the event will include a “commemorative signing of the J6 day one freedom petition that over 30,000 Americans have signed,” which Lang hopes will “be great imagery and press coming out of this event,” showing a movement not violent or chaotic, but rather united and focused on legal redress. “What it's meant to [be] geared for is to show the incoming Trump administration and the decision makers and the [incoming] Attorney General's Office, [AG nominee] Pam Bondi, and Trump's cabinet that is going to be dealing with the pardons, that we are united as a community. We are professional. We're not just a bunch of people squabbling on Twitter,” Lang told me. “We have organizations. We're able to come together to put on an event that is going to show our legitimacy and show our solidarity.”

PJ Media has consistently covered the abuse of Jan. 6 prisoners and other victims of Biden-Harris administration lawfare, while also exposing the corruption of the Jan. 6 committee.