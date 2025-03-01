Trump Makes a Momentous Announcement About the Border

How far we have come, and how quickly. It was less than three years ago, in July 2022, that Old Joe Biden’s Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, keeping an entirely straight face, declared: “Look, the border is secure.” This was an outrage of reality on the order of “war is peace” and “two plus two equals five.” The regime that proudly halted the construction of Trump’s border wall and oversaw a catastrophic influx of illegal migrants into this country that was unprecedented in scope, was demanding that we all deny the evidence of our lyin’ eyes and affirm whatever the regime told us was true. But no more.

President Trump announced early on Saturday afternoon:

The month of February, my first full month in Office, had the LOWEST number of Illegal Immigrants trying to enter our Country in History – BY FAR! There were only 8,326 apprehensions of Illegals by Border Patrol at the U.S. - Mexico Border, all of whom were quickly ejected from our Nation or, when necessary, prosecuted for crimes against the United States of America. This means that very few people came – The Invasion of our Country is OVER. In comparison, under Joe Biden, there were 300,000 Illegals crossing in one month, and virtually ALL of them were released into our Country. Thanks to the Trump Administration Policies, the Border is CLOSED to all Illegal Immigrants. Anyone who tries to illegally enter the U.S.A. will face significant criminal penalties and immediate deportation.

Wow. It’s almost as if we have a president who actually cares about the well-being of the people of the United States rather than about serving the socialist internationalist agenda by diluting the country’s national character and unity, and strengthening the Democrat Party by filling the nation with a massive population that would be dependent upon the government and thus a reliable source of Democrat votes.

The contrast between the Biden regime and the Trump administration couldn’t be more stark than in the way they have dealt with the migrant influx. Fox News noted Saturday that “the Trump administration's apprehension numbers in its first full month represent a 96% drop from Biden administration highs in December 2023, when CBP reported 301,981 encounters at the southern border.” During Old Joe’s four years of misrule, the border was at best a line in the sand, and anybody and everybody was crossing into the country essentially unhindered. Fox adds that “the Biden administration repeatedly had single days when apprehensions approached 10,000 illegal immigrants, surpassing the new administration's monthly total.”

Trump acted quickly to end the migrant invasion: he “signed executive orders that declared a national emergency at the border and deployed the U.S. military to combat the surge.” That was just the beginning: “He also signed orders ending birthright citizenship, suspending refugee admissions, ending the use of an app at the southern border to admit migrants via humanitarian parole and resuming border wall construction.”

Meanwhile, “ICE restrictions previously put in place by the Biden administration were overturned by the DHS, allowing law enforcement to go into ‘sensitive’ places, conduct expedited removal and review the parole status of migrants brought in under parole.” And so “there were 11,791 interior ICE arrests from Jan. 20 to Feb. 8, compared to 4,969 during the same period in 2024, a 137% increase.”

It's hard to see how anyone could object to all this. The massive influx of illegal and unvetted migrants made for a rise in crime rates, and impoverished Americans by taking jobs that otherwise would have gone to them, and creating more competition in the workforce. The introduction of large numbers of people into the country who actually hated America and everything it stands for, as if we didn’t already have enough such people here, could only have spelled trouble for the future.

We are not, of course, out of the woods yet. The left will continue to fight Trump every step of the way as he continues his efforts to secure the border and deport the illegals. But tremendous progress has already been made, and we’re not even six weeks into the second Trump administration. In America these days, it’s a glorious time to be alive.