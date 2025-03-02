Bessent Calls Out Media for Hiding Economic Crisis Until Trump Took Office

Catherine Salgado | 1:45 PM on March 02, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent started off his CBS News interview Sunday by ripping leftist media — including CBS — for pretending Joe Biden’s horrible economy was great until he left office.

Advertisement

As We the People picked up extra jobs or lost jobs, as we struggled to pay bills and saw inflation eat up our savings, mainstream media swore we were fools who didn’t appreciate a booming economy. But as soon as Donald Trump took office and inherited Biden-Harris’s economic morass, the media began screeching hysterically about egg prices and insurance costs. As Bessent said, these stooges are total hypocrites.

Addressing the ever insidious “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan, who expressed concern about prices and economic backsliding, Bessent said, “You know, Margaret, what I find interesting is, for the past year and a half, and during the campaign, most of the media said, Oh, the economy is great. It's just a vibe session. Now that President Trump's in office, there's an economic problem. And I'll tell you what the problem was–”

Advertisement

Here Brennan interrupted Bessent huffily, but the secretary was having none of her excuses. As a matter of fact, Brennan had Democrats on the show in August defending Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their economic record, and she personally asserted that Trump was wrong to blame Harris for inflation.

For Our VIPs: Trump’s Border Success, Other Wins Put Dems to Shame

As Bessent said of the media, “In general, this idea that working class Americans didn't know what they were talking about, they didn't know their lived experience, they didn't know what their pocketbooks were feeling.” We were told that we imagined the high prices and other serious issues.

“And I tell you,” Bessent added, “President Trump was elected, one of the reasons was the affordability crisis, and we are setting about doing that. So after four years, four years of disastrous policies, they were running these gigantic deficits that …that led to the affordability problem, massive government regulations. So what we had was a demand shock from the government spending that was met by supply constraints with over regulation.”

Trump and Bessent are working hard to help working Americans, but obviously such a catastrophe as the Bidenomics economy cannot be fixed overnight. It’s preposterous for the media to pretend so — but mainstream media in this country is preposterous in their bias and lies.

Advertisement

Bessent went on, “So we are in the process of deregulating, which will free the supply side, and we are cutting back the government spending. It took four years to get us here. President Trump has been in office five weeks, and I can tell you, we're working every day.” There are already some wins. “What I will point out, interest rates- a 10 year bond, which I am focused on, have been down every week since President Trump was president. Mortgage rates have been down every week. So that's a pretty good start,” Bessent said.

The American people knows the truth about the economy and who’s responsible, which is why Donald Trump had a landslide victory in the 2024 election. Brennan and her ilk are irrelevant liars.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS CBS

Recommended

So That's Why We Haven't Seen the Real Epstein List Matt Margolis
A Liberal Reporter Destroyed the Left's Narrative About Zelensky's Meeting with Trump Matt Margolis
Gene Hackman Was 'Murdered,' Claims Actor Randy Quaid Matt Margolis
Did Democrats Sabotage Zelenskyy’s Meeting With Trump Before It Even Started? Matt Margolis
Joe Biden Lost His Temper With Zelenskyy in 2022. Can You Guess Why? Matt Margolis
It Looks As If the Media Missed the Real Story Behind Trump and Zelenskyy’s Tense Meeting Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Trump vs. the REAL Heart of Darkness
Trump’s Border Success, Other Wins Put Dems to Shame
Trump Reveals Who He Thinks Left the Cocaine in the White House, Is Going to ‘Look Into It’
Advertisement