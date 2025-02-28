FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Kira Davis

Stephen Green | 6:30 AM on February 28, 2025

It's Kruiser's birthday tomorrow — shall we sing? — but he was kind enough to get something for all of us to enjoy.

That's right: this week's special guest is Kira Davis.

'Nuff said.

BTW, Kira wrote one of my favorite pieces on this week's Tappergate fiasco, so we might just have to talk more about the news than we usually do on a Friday.

See you then — can't wait.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Categories: NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD

