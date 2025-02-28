WATCH: Trump Blows up at Zelenskyy in Fiery Oval Office Meeting

In a tense Oval Office meeting on Friday, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance engaged in a fiery exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, marked by sharp accusations and heated rebuttals. The confrontation underscored deep frustrations as Trump and Vance pressed Zelenskyy on his apparent ingratitude for the Trump administration’s efforts to end the war.

Zelenskyy was visiting the White House intending to potentially sign a deal that would grant the U.S. access to Ukraine’s mineral resources for investment, alongside what Kyiv hopes will be security guarantees.

The meeting began with Vance asserting a forceful stance on diplomacy. “I’m talking about the kind of diplomacy that’s going to end the destruction of your country,” he declared, cutting off Zelenskyy’s attempt to interject. When Zelenskyy tried to respond, Vance admonished him sharply: “Mr. President, Mr. President, with respect, I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media.”

Vance quickly escalated his critique, accusing Ukraine of desperate measures in its war effort. “Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems,” he said. “You should be thanking the president for trying to bring it into this conference.” Zelenskyy fired back, questioning Vance’s firsthand knowledge: “Have you ever been to Ukraine that you say what problems we have?”

The vice president, undeterred, pressed his point. “I have been to Ukraine once. I have actually,” he replied. “I’ve actually watched and seen the stories. And I know what happens — you bring people, you bring them on a propaganda tour.”

He then challenged Zelenskyy directly: “Mr. President, do you disagree that you’ve had problems bringing people into your military? And do you think that it’s respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?”

Zelenskyy, visibly exasperated, responded, “A lot of questions. Let’s start from the beginning.”

As the exchange unfolded, Trump joined the fray, which amplified the tension. When Zelenskyy suggested that the U.S. might not yet feel the war’s impact, saying, “First of all, during the war, everybody has problems, even you. But you have nice ocean and don’t feel now, but you will feel it in the future. God bless,” Trump snapped, “You don’t know that.”

Zelenskyy’s repeated “God bless” did little to calm the president, who shot back, “Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem. Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel.”

The confrontation grew more personal as Zelenskyy insisted that he wasn’t dictating terms, only for Trump to retort, “You’re in no position to dictate what we’re going to feel. We’re going to feel very good. We’re going to feel very good and very strong.”

Zelenskyy warned, “You will feel influence,” which prompted Trump to double down.

“You’re right now not in a very good position," he said. "You’ve allowed to be in a very beginning, and he happens to be right.”

Trump’s intensity grew as he accused Zelenskyy of reckless leadership. “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people,” he charged. “You’re gambling with World War III.” Moments later, he reiterated, “You’re gambling with World War III. And what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country, far more than a lot of people said they should have.”

Vance circled back to a theme of ingratitude, pointedly asking, “Have you said thank you once?” Zelenskyy insisted he had, replying, “A lot of times. Even today. Even today.”

Vance wasn’t satisfied.

“You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October," Vance pointed out. "Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who’s trying to save your country.”

.@VP: "Do you think that it's respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?"@POTUS: "You don't have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards ... You're… pic.twitter.com/iTYyAmfuCJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 28, 2025

I’ve never seen anything like this in an Oval Office meeting. For far too long, Zelenskyy has been accustomed to getting whatever he wants from America, but today’s fiery exchange revealed that he’s not used to negotiating.

Here's more: