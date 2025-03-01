Paris Socialists Forced to Abandon Theater After Migrants Won't Leave and Commit Sex and Drug Crimes

Rick Moran | 11:22 AM on March 01, 2025
This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license.

From our "No Good Deed Goes Unpunished" file, a bizarre and telling story of Paris socialists who invited 200 homeless migrants to a theater in January as part of a "Reinventing the Reception of Refugees in France" conference.

Advertisement

By all reports, the conference was a success. The only problem was that the 200 migrants refused to leave after the conference was over.

The socialist managers of the historic theater, built in 1862, said the theater was not "designed or equipped for accommodation on such a scale" but that they would "maintain its activity to allow the venue to remain open to its various audiences." 

That didn't last long. Shortly after the migrants took up residence, the managers were forced to cancel performances and other events as the migrants spread out and made themselves at home.

Soon, the number of migrants at the theater had risen to 450. The socialists say that they're all unaccompanied minors under the age of 18, but that's obviously a crock. 

Advertisement

The theater is now an unsanitary mess, with just four toilets and no showers for the "residents."

The socialist managers have decided enough is enough and are pulling out.

They want the national government to take over. But French President Emanuel Macron has problems of his own, and he and his ministers are ignoring the socialist's pleas for assistance.

The Collectif des Jeunes du Parc de Belleville, the group that organized the occupation, criticized the age test as "racist and expedition."

Daily Mail:

This has led to ‘untenable promiscuity’ leading to increasing violence, say management, who are facing bankruptcy.

A statement released by them on Thursday reads: ‘Without intervention by the authorities by Friday, the Gaîté Lyrique company and its teams will be forced to leave the building.’

It says they will ‘suspend the execution of the contracts of service providers in charge of fire safety, security, hygiene and cleanliness, maintenance, and waste collection.’

Management warn of an ‘explosive and undignified situation’ that is ‘increasing in severity’.

Beyond fights breaking out because of sexual tensions, migrants have been seen dealing and using drugs.

Staff have been acting as ‘on-site security guards, even though this is neither their skill set nor their job,’ says the statement.

Advertisement

A judge at the Paris Administrative Court ordered the building cleared on Feb. 13 because of the horrendous sanitary conditions in the theater. The Paris city council, run by socialists and greens, refused to involve the police.

Businesses in the area that cater to the theater crowd are also suffering.

"They are ruining my business," said Elia, the manager of a bistro near the theater.

"They hang around outside my terrace, smoking joints and fighting among themselves. Not only do we no longer get theatregoers because the theatre is shut but we don't get passers-by either. They're being frightened away by all these young men."

When concern about appearing to be "racist" overrides the impulse of self-preservation, the results are predictable. This is the opening act in a tragedy that will be visited on several European countries what prefer virtue signaling to survival.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: FRANCE PARIS

Recommended

The EU Tells America ‘You’re Fired!’: The Free World Needs a New Leader Scott Pinsker
Tulsi Gabbard Identifies Biggest National Security Threat, and It’s Not What We’ve Been Told Robert Spencer
Here Come The Conspiracy Theories About the Trump/Zelenskyy Clash Matt Margolis
Rubio Gives Masterclass on CNN on Why Zelenskyy Should Apologize Matt Margolis
Did the Democrats Steal the 2024 Election — and We Didn't Even Notice? Athena Thorne
Washington Post Expert Admits Zelenskyy Made Critical Diplomatic Error Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Trump Wants Peace, and Trust Me, He'll Get It
The Absolute State of the New Fourth Estate!
Florida Man Friday: He Made Himself a Freelance ICE Agent
Advertisement