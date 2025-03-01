Trump Says FBI’s Stolen Docs Will Be in His Presidential Library

When the feds sent the FBI to raid Donald Trump’s home during the 2024 presidential campaign, they no doubt thought they would soon be sending him to prison. But the now-second term president has had the last laugh.

Donald Trump finished off another busy week by kicking a blustering and demanding foreign leader (Zelenskyy) out of the White House and taking back his property stolen by the FBI during the infamous Mar-a-Lago raid. The documents, of course, do not reveal the lurid crimes that the Biden administration asserted they would, and with the federal lawfare a complete failure Trump has returned to the White House. Now he’s planning where the documents the FBI took from him will be permanently housed.

“The Department of Justice has just returned the boxes that Deranged [DOJ Special Counsel] Jack Smith made such a big deal about,” Trump announced on Truth Social. “They are being brought down to Florida and will someday be part of the Trump Presidential Library. Justice finally won out. I did absolutely nothing wrong. This was merely an attack on a political opponent that, obviously, did not work well. Justice in our Country will now be restored.” Now it’s time to wrest the Epstein files from rebellious FBI thugs.

President Donald Trump said Friday that boxes of classified documents that the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago home during an investigation into possible misconduct have been returned to him, and that he would one day display them in his presidential library.… — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 1, 2025

Jack Smith has an infamous track record of evidence and witness manipulation and trumped up (or in this case, Trump-ed up) charges, including against former Rep. Rick Renzi (R-AZ) and former Gov. Bob McDonnell (R-VA). Smith finally resigned in disgrace from the Justice Department ahead of Trump’s inauguration, a tacit admission of the illegitimacy of his case against Trump.

It is almost certainly true that the shocking raid on Mar-a-Lago, which included FBI agents scattering documents across the floor and busting open Melania Trump‘s wardrobe, ended up working in Trump‘s favor in the court of public opinion. That is especially true since it later transpired that the agents were authorized to use “deadly force.” The Deep State overplayed its hand, and lost spectacularly.

By Trump putting the documents in the future Trump Presidential Library, it is unclear if all the documents will be available to the public, but it would seem that at least some of them will be.

It certainly is a relief after so many years of secretive negotiations, closed-door meetings, and devious dealings to have a president who likes to conduct his business in the full glare of TV and social media spotlights. We nearly always know what Trump is thinking and planning right now. Government transparency is discussed by everyone and practiced by almost no one, except Donald Trump.