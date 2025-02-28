Kash-ing In: Trump’s FBI Set for Major Makeover Under Patel, Bongino

My fellow Americans and PJ Media readers, under President Donald Trump, the FBI will cease to be the Feckless Bureau of Incompetents, full of DEI hires out to persecute American citizens, and is set for major reforms to return it to its mission of protecting Americans.

Kash Patel vowed to investigate, expose, and correct the weaponization of the FBI against American citizens while the bureau ignored literal terrorists invading the country via our southern border. Donald Trump started off well by firing some of the most corrupt FBI officials, but obviously much more dramatic reform is needed. And Patel is the man for the job.

Upon being confirmed as FBI director, Kash Patel, who has promised to take on the Deep State, declared, “The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice. The politicalization of our justice system has eroded public trust—but that ends today. My mission as Director is clear: let good cops be cops—and rebuild trust in the FBI. … And to those who seek to harm Americans—consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet.” If Patel lives up to his promises, much government corruption will be exposed, many federal criminals will be held accountable, key documents will be unclassified, and the American people will no longer be the number one target of anti-Constitution FBI thugs.

Patel is facing one of his first tests, as the FBI office in New York is reportedly withholding Epstein list documentation. Patel warned, “There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned — and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued. If there are gaps, we will find them. If records have been hidden, we will uncover them. And we will bring everything we find to the DOJ to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people as it should be. The oath we take is to the Constitution, and under my leadership, that promise will be upheld without compromise.”

FBI whistleblower Steve Friend has suggestions for Patel and his new deputy Dan Bongino. “Director Patel must eliminate Integrated Program Management - the FBI's quota system,” Friend told PJ Media. “The goal in law enforcement is to reduce crime, not create a false illusion of enhanced case totals, arrests, and intelligence products to justify an ever-growing, all-powerful bureaucracy.” The quota system incentivizes agents to look for crimes that aren’t there, and caused such abuses as the J6 campaign.

Friend and his fellow whistleblowers are eager to help enact the reforms Patel has promised. “I am also hopeful Director Patel reinstates FBI whistleblowers so other employees with critical information about abuses within the agency feel safe voicing their concerns without fear of retribution,” Friend told me.

