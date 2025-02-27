More Woke Craziness Uncovered by DOGE

The Trump Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continues to uncover shameless misuse of our taxpayer dollars for insider payoffs and woke activism.

It really is stunning what our elected officials and unelected bureaucrats believe they have the right to spend our money on. Besides the Taliban condoms, European DEI musicals, and Iraqi muppets already exposed by DOGE, the new department led by Elon Musk has found yet more leftist nonsense and grift to cancel.

Advertisement

DOGE on Thursday revealed the following initiatives on which our money was set to be spent, but which fortunately have been shut down:

- $60M for "Indigenous Peoples and Afro-Colombian empowerment" - $74M for "inclusive justice" in Colombia - $79M for "primary literacy" in Kenya - $37M for "female empowerment" in Colombia - $8M to "Reduce stigma, discrimination, and violence against LGBTQI+ communities" in Lesotho - $3.3M for "being LGBTQI in the Caribbean" - $25k to increase "Vegan Local Climate Action Innovation" in Zambia

Earlier this week, DOGE identified a substantial amount of cash going to the insidious World Economic Forum and the plan for you to “own nothing” and “have no privacy.” Other ridiculous initiatives also included “$69mm for the Eurasia Foundation to do ‘digital transformation activity’ in Europe.” Whatever the heck that means.

From DOGE:

-$32mm to Internews for programs including "media enabling democracy, inclusion, and accountability in Moldova" and the promotion of “sustainable media outlets" -$7mm for the American Bar Association to promote the "resilience" of the "Eurasian legal sector and civic society" -$520mm for a consultant to do ESG investments in Africa and "mobilize private sector resources and expertise” -$25mm to “promote biodiversity conservation and promote licit livelihoods” by developing “socially responsible” behaviors in Colombia -$40mm to "improve the social and economic inclusion of sedentary migrants" -$42mm for Johns Hopkins to research and drive "social and behavior change" in Uganda -$45mm to "address [] the needs, opportunities, and challenges identified by activists and other civic actors engaged in nonviolent collective action" -$52mm for the World Economic Forum

Advertisement

Nor is that all. DOGE is out to identify unused buildings on which millions of dollars are spent annually. It provided one sobering example of why reform is needed on Feb. 26. “A former ICE employee and Biden transition team member joined Family Endeavors in early 2021 and helped secure a sole-source HHS contract for overflow housing from licensed care facilities,” DOGE explained.

That turned out to be quite the lucrative deal. “As a result, Family Endeavors’ cash and portfolio of investments grew from $8.3M in 2020 to $520.4M in 2023. Since March 2024, HHS has paid ~$18M/month to keep the Pecos facility open despite sitting empty.” But no more. “With national licensed facility occupancy now below 20%, HHS was able to terminate this contract, saving taxpayers over $215M annually.” Hurrah, hurrah.

Related: Trump’s HUD Ends Racist, Disastrous ‘Zoning Tax’

Back on Feb. 25, DOGE also posted, “Today, the Federal Government exceeded $100M in annual rent savings through cancellations of 250+ vacant/underutilized leases totaling 3M+ square feet. With ~7,250 current leases, there is plenty of available office space for the current workforce.”

Meanwhile, multiple agencies, including the Departments of Education, Treasury, Commerce, the Interior, DHS, EPA, and NASA reportedly have numerous unused or unnecessary credit cards. DOGE is auditing these to see how many can be deactivated. “Credit Card Update!” was the Wednesday X announcement. “Pilot program across 14 civilian agencies to audit unused/unneeded ‘P-cards’ (~700K accounts with ~$30B of spend in FY24). After 8 days, ~24,000 cards have been de-activated, which will likely double by end of week.”

Advertisement

May DOGE continue its work for as long as it takes to slash unconstitutional and unjustifiable government waste.