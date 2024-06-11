ICE Arrests 8 Suspected Terrorists Released by Biden Admin





It turns out the Biden administration has released potential terrorists with explosive aspirations into America’s interior. Are we surprised? No. Worried? Heck, yes.

On June 11, Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin tweeted that a “federal source” confirmed ICE, working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, recently arrested eight Tajikistan nationals who entered America illegally and had suspected ISIS ties. The Tajikistanis were spread across the country, in New York City, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles. The best — or worst — part? They were previously “vetted” by the Biden administration’s border security and released into our country. Just how many potential terrorists are being welcomed into America (and given taxpayer-funded freebies) by our own government?

Melugin added, “I'm told all 8 crossed the southern border illegally, received ‘full vetting’, and had no initial derogatory information that flagged.” Well, that’s reassuring. Maybe the Biden administration needs a better vetting process. Of course, with the massive flood of illegals rushing here thanks to Biden’s catastrophic border policies, no doubt vetting isn’t what it should be. In fact, vetting for Chinese illegal aliens was specifically reduced under Biden; perhaps it was reduced for other nationalities too?

“I'm told derogatory info/potential national security concerns flagged later on - apparently after release into the US,” Melugin went on. “Source was unable to say when and where they crossed illegally into the US. All are now in ICE custody pending removal proceedings and an active federal investigation.” Apparently the New York Post first reported this disturbing news and the allegation that at least one of the arrested Tajikistanis was discussing bombs when caught on an FBI wiretap.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) gave Fox News the following comment, which of course did not acknowledge the serious national security threat created by the Biden administration’s failed border policies:

Over the last few days, ICE agents arrested several non-citizens pursuant to immigration authorities. The actions were carried out in close coordination with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces. The individuals arrested are detained in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. As the FBI and DHS have recently described in public and partner bulletins, the U.S. has been in a heightened threat environment. The FBI and DHS will continue working around the clock with our partners to identify, investigate, and disrupt potential threats to national security.

I don’t know about you, but I’m not feeling exceptionally sanguine about the Biden FBI and DHS’s ability to keep us safe. Yes, they caught these potential terrorists, but only after DHS totally missed the danger during its first “vetting.” And how many other terrorists crossed into the U.S. illegally and were likewise not flagged at the border?

Meanwhile, Biden is “fixing” the border crisis with an executive order that would allow in one new illegal alien for every two U.S. births. Anyone want to guess how many foreign agents, potential terrorists, and criminals will get into America through this utterly disastrous border plan?