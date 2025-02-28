Trump Takes Back Boxes Stolen in Mar-a-Lago Raid

Catherine Salgado | 8:06 PM on February 28, 2025
Court Filing

President Donald Trump has reportedly reclaimed his property illicitly stolen from him in the now-infamous Biden administration’s FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago home.

Our country was shocked when armed FBI agents stormed then-candidate Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, scattering supposedly classified documents across the floor, breaking open the safe, and even raiding Melania Trump’s wardrobe. It was later revealed that the agents were authorized to use “deadly force” during the completely unnecessary and politically fueled raid, indicating the Feds meant to shoot Trump if he tried to challenge their insane actions. But Trump has finally gotten his property back.

Trump’s counselor Alina Habba announced in a statement that White House Communications Director Steven Cheung reshared that the president’s property was being restored to him. “I just personally loaded the infamous ‘boxes’ back onto Air Force 1 to head home where they belong,” Habba stated. 

She added triumphantly, “Justice has been and will continue to be restored in this country under President Trump.  TRUTH AND JUSTICE ALWAYS WIN IN THE END. God Bless America.” 

This must have been a truly galling concession for the Deep State, to have to return the property to Trump they falsely claimed would reveal criminal conduct and put Trump in prison. Instead, the lawfare failed, and he returned to the White House.

RecommendedHegseth Discusses Potential Strikes on Fentanyl Labs

The Daily Wire’s White House correspondent Mary Margaret Olohan obtained a statement from Cheung himself: “The FBI is giving the president his property back that was taken during the unlawful and illegal raids. We are taking possession of the boxes today and loading them onto Air Force 1.”

Trump’s taking the boxes back from the FBI comes as the New York FBI office refuses to release Epstein list documents, creating a battle between the defiant agents and Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel.

RelatedKash-ing In: Trump’s FBI Set for Major Makeover Under Patel, Bongino

The Trump-Vance administration is striving to reverse the injustice that the Biden-Harris administration perpetrated on such a large scale.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP FBI BIDEN ADMINISTRATION MAR-A-LAGO FBI RAID

