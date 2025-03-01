The Biden Administration Gave Millions to the Taliban… and Defended Doing So!

Matt Margolis | 2:59 PM on March 01, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Biden has been out of office for just over a month now, and yet his administration has once again been exposed for doing what it did best—betraying American interests and bankrolling our enemies with your hard-earned tax dollars. 

A bombshell Department of Defense inspector general report released this week exposes how Biden’s State Department funneled millions to the Taliban—the same terrorist organization he gifted Afghanistan to in 2021 with his disastrous withdrawal. And to make matters worse, they used twisted “logic” to justify it.

According to the report, "State's implementing partners made payments to the Taliban. One State office reported that between September 2021 and December 2024 its implementing partners paid $1.8 million to the Taliban for a variety of expenses, including taxes on local staff salary and vehicle registration fees."

Let that sink in. While Americans were struggling with record inflation and sky-high prices at the pump, the Biden administration was cutting checks to Islamic terrorists.

But wait, it gets worse. The $1.8 million exposed in the report is likely just the tip of the iceberg. Sources suggest this represents only a fraction of what the Biden administration actually funneled to the Taliban regime.

How did they justify this outrageous betrayal? Through a bureaucratic shell game, of course. The State Department claims these payments were "authorized" by "General Licenses" issued by the Treasury Department. 

Believe it or not, the Biden administration defended giving the Taliban millions of your tax dollars. 

Biden’s Treasury Department issued the licenses under the guise that they “do not authorize financial transfers to the Taliban,” and insists it “does not view financial transfers to governing institutions in Afghanistan or state-owned or -controlled companies and enterprises in Afghanistan as financial transfers to the Taliban.” 

Seriously?

They literally claimed money sent to Taliban-controlled institutions wasn't actually going to the Taliban. Even a kindergartner could see through this transparent lie.

The contradiction is stunning. The DOD IG report explicitly notes that the U.S. does not "recognize a government in Afghanistan" since the Taliban takeover. So who exactly did the Biden administration think was cashing these checks? The Easter Bunny? Hunter Biden?

This is the same administration that abandoned Americans behind enemy lines during their catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal, leaving billions in military equipment for terrorists to play with. As if that wasn’t enough, they sent them cash directly. It's like they were determined to fund both sides of the War on Terror.

Recommended: Stephen Miller Reveals What Triggered the Oval Office Showdown with Zelenskyy

Every dollar sent to the Taliban is a dollar that empowers a regime that brutally oppresses women, harbors terrorists, and threatens regional stability. It's a slap in the face to every American service member who sacrificed in Afghanistan.

And the Biden administration defended it.

And where's the mainstream media outcry? Imagine if Trump had done this—we'd be witnessing wall-to-wall impeachment coverage. Instead, they’re outraged over his efforts to stop wasting money and sending tax dollars to our enemies. 

Ironic, isn’t it?

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

