Here’s What Zelenskyy Had To Say After He Got Kicked Out of the White House

In a fiery Oval Office meeting, President Trump and Vice President JD Vance confronted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over Ukraine’s war strategy and American support. Throughout the tense exchange, which was broadcast live on television, Trump underscored that Ukraine’s survival hinged on American aid, contrasting his administration’s contributions with past efforts.

It’s not every day you witness such a moment, but Trump appeared to welcome the public nature of the exchange.

“I think it's good for the American people to see what's going on. I think it's very important. That's why I kept this going so long,” Trump said. “You have to be thankful. You don't have the cards. You're buried there. People are dying. You’re running low on soldiers.”

He continued, “It would be a damn good thing — and then you tell us, ‘I don't want a ceasefire. I don't want a ceasefire. I want to go, and I wanted this.’ Look, if you could get a ceasefire right now, I'd tell you, ‘you take it,’ so the bullets stop flying and your men stop getting killed.”

The meeting ended with Trump booting Zelenskyy out of the White House and canceling their planned joint press conference. In a statement after the meeting, Trump accused Zelenskyy of not being serious about a peace deal and suggested that he come back when he’s ready to negotiate for peace.

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. '“Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

Zelenskyy also posted a statement to social media after the media.

Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people.

Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2025

If that’s true, it’s time for him to prove it. He had the perfect chance to negotiate a deal that would at least begin to repay the American people for the billions we've poured into Ukraine over the past three years — some of which has gone missing. Trump was prepared to sign the agreement, and then Zelenskyy came into the Oval Office dressed like it was Casual Friday and attempted to manipulate President Trump and Vice President Vance in front of the cameras.

One thing is for sure: if he’s being sincere, he recognizes that, as Trump said during the meeting, “You got to be more thankful because, let me tell you, you don’t have the cards. With us, you have the cards. But without us, you don’t have any cards.”

Something tells me that Zelenskyy will be back soon enough, ready for peace.