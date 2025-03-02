Gene Hackman Was 'Murdered,' Claims Actor Randy Quaid

Matt Margolis | 11:27 AM on March 02, 2025
Vermont State Police via AP, File

The Hollywood elite and the mainstream media are once again circling the wagons around a suspicious celebrity death. Last week, legendary actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and one of their dogs were found dead in their New Mexico home—and the details emerging from this tragedy are raising serious questions.

Advertisement

Initially, carbon monoxide poisoning was the convenient explanation trotted out by authorities. But that theory quickly fell apart when Sheriff Adan Mendoza revealed, "At the time of death, they were negative for carbon monoxide, which means to me that is possibly ruled out." The sheriff added that they'd continue discussions with the pathologist to “make sure.”  

Here's what we know: Hackman's body was discovered in the home's mudroom, fully dressed with his cane nearby. His wife was found on the bathroom floor with their dead dog close by. Even more disturbing, reports indicate the bodies were "mummified," suggesting they had been dead for weeks before discovery. 

According to police documents, the deaths were "suspicious enough to require a thorough search and investigation." Despite this, authorities insist "there's no immediate danger to anyone." 

Actor Randy Quaid, however, thinks something sinister is going on. In a series of posts on X, Quaid suggested that Hackman and his wife were murdered and that a massive cover-up took place.

"Gene Hackman, his wife and guard dog all found dead. Hey Hollywood, anyone else upset, furious and deeply concerned?" Quaid posted on February 27.

Advertisement

Quaid didn't stop there, noting, "Gene Hackman has one of the biggest royalty streams in Hollywood. I suspect murder!" 

But, here’s where things get… weird. Randy Quaid claims that media tributes distract from the investigation and that the “clip licensing only generates profits for the alleged murderer(s).”

Yeah, I have no idea either.  Quaid also argues Hackman would prefer justice over praise from the “fake news.”

Quaid has been known to be quite eccentric in recent years, and while it’s clear that even the authorities aren’t discounting foul play, Quaid’s posts on X are more bizarre than revealing. 

Previous: New Details Raise More Questions About the Deaths of Gene Hackman and His Wife

And would you believe that Quaid wasn’t finished? In another post, he delves further into the realm of conspiracy theories and suggests we ought to “stop talking about the films he is in” because “this is how they get away with murdering famous people!”

Advertisement

Once carbon monoxide poisoning was ruled out, it was reasonable to suspect foul play in the deaths of Hackman and his wife. But Quaid is pushing a wild conspiracy, suggesting a Hollywood cabal orchestrated the murder of a long-retired, somewhat reclusive actor. That’s a tough claim to prove—and Quaid’s bizarre theories only make it harder to take seriously.

And to top things off, Quaid declared he has some "leads" on who killed Hackman.

Well, this will be interesting.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: HOLLYWOOD

Recommended

So That's Why We Haven't Seen the Real Epstein List Matt Margolis
A Liberal Reporter Destroyed the Left's Narrative About Zelensky's Meeting with Trump Matt Margolis
Joe Biden Lost His Temper with Zelenskyy in 2022... Can You Guess Why? Matt Margolis
The Ukrainians Are the New Kurds Scott Pinsker
It Looks As If the Media Missed the Real Story Behind Trump and Zelenskyy’s Tense Meeting Matt Margolis
Zelenskyy Now Says He Will Sign Minerals Deal and Urges U.S. to 'Stand More Firmly' With Ukraine Rick Moran

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Trump vs. the REAL Heart of Darkness
Trump’s Border Success, Other Wins Put Dems to Shame
Trump Reveals Who He Thinks Left the Cocaine in the White House, Is Going to ‘Look Into It’
Advertisement