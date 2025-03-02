Gene Hackman Was 'Murdered,' Claims Actor Randy Quaid

The Hollywood elite and the mainstream media are once again circling the wagons around a suspicious celebrity death. Last week, legendary actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and one of their dogs were found dead in their New Mexico home—and the details emerging from this tragedy are raising serious questions.

Advertisement

Initially, carbon monoxide poisoning was the convenient explanation trotted out by authorities. But that theory quickly fell apart when Sheriff Adan Mendoza revealed, "At the time of death, they were negative for carbon monoxide, which means to me that is possibly ruled out." The sheriff added that they'd continue discussions with the pathologist to “make sure.”

Here's what we know: Hackman's body was discovered in the home's mudroom, fully dressed with his cane nearby. His wife was found on the bathroom floor with their dead dog close by. Even more disturbing, reports indicate the bodies were "mummified," suggesting they had been dead for weeks before discovery.

According to police documents, the deaths were "suspicious enough to require a thorough search and investigation." Despite this, authorities insist "there's no immediate danger to anyone."

Actor Randy Quaid, however, thinks something sinister is going on. In a series of posts on X, Quaid suggested that Hackman and his wife were murdered and that a massive cover-up took place.

"Gene Hackman, his wife and guard dog all found dead. Hey Hollywood, anyone else upset, furious and deeply concerned?" Quaid posted on February 27.

Gene Hackman his wife and guard dog all found dead. Hey Hollywood, anyone else upset, furious and deeply concerned? — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) February 27, 2025

Advertisement

Quaid didn't stop there, noting, "Gene Hackman has one of the biggest royalty streams in Hollywood. I suspect murder!"

But, here’s where things get… weird. Randy Quaid claims that media tributes distract from the investigation and that the “clip licensing only generates profits for the alleged murderer(s).”

Yeah, I have no idea either. Quaid also argues Hackman would prefer justice over praise from the “fake news.”

When an Actor like Gene Hackman is murdered and clips of his films are run on all the networks it only distracts from the murder investigation and the fact Gene died a terrible, horrible death. IN REALITY the clip licensing only generates profits for the alleged murderer(s). Do… — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) February 28, 2025

Quaid has been known to be quite eccentric in recent years, and while it’s clear that even the authorities aren’t discounting foul play, Quaid’s posts on X are more bizarre than revealing.

Previous: New Details Raise More Questions About the Deaths of Gene Hackman and His Wife



And would you believe that Quaid wasn’t finished? In another post, he delves further into the realm of conspiracy theories and suggests we ought to “stop talking about the films he is in” because “this is how they get away with murdering famous people!”

Gene Hackman and his wife are murder victims, some scum bags did it and staged it. Stop talking about the films he is in, this is how they get away with murdering famous people! Fake News starts generating film clips. How is it possible I know at least 6 people who have died like… — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) March 1, 2025

Advertisement

Once carbon monoxide poisoning was ruled out, it was reasonable to suspect foul play in the deaths of Hackman and his wife. But Quaid is pushing a wild conspiracy, suggesting a Hollywood cabal orchestrated the murder of a long-retired, somewhat reclusive actor. That’s a tough claim to prove—and Quaid’s bizarre theories only make it harder to take seriously.

And to top things off, Quaid declared he has some "leads" on who killed Hackman.

I should become a special FBI agent to these investigations of Hollywood Murders! I already have some good leads on who killed Gene Hackman. — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) March 1, 2025

Well, this will be interesting.