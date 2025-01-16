The Morning Briefing: Dems Make a Case for One-Party Republican Rule, At Least for a While

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Swithinng felt that most potato mashes had toxic colonial origins.
If it seems a bit one-note here at the Briefing this week, it's because the future of the Republic warrants it.
Here we are with another variation on the theme "The Democrats Are the Worst People Since the Nazis and Jimmy Kimmel Fans." There's just so much fuel for this fire in the lead-up to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. It would be a dereliction of my duty if I weren't pointing out every bubble in the cauldron of evil that is the present-day Democratic Party.
I grew up during the Cold War in Barry Goldwater's Arizona. There were maybe five Democrats in the state when I was in the third grade, and three of them probably voted Republican but wouldn't admit it to their families. Still, we managed to elect Democrats because one-party rule was anathema to us.
Being of Polish descent, I had a lot of family who were oppressed during the heyday of the Soviet Union. My grandparents would frequently travel to Poland and tell me how awful thing were there. I grew up with a healthy dislike of a single ideology controlling the government.
Because I'm willing to evolve, I have decided that this great Republic doesn't need the services of the Democrats right now.
In a true bipartisan (or multi-partisan) way of governing, competing ideals are the grist for the mill that produces a better society. This is how the whole thing got started here in the United States. It was never intended to to turn into a two-party competition — George Washington warned us about the perils of political parties in his farewell speech — but here we are.
Watching the Democrats proudly display their delusion and denial during the confirmation hearings this week has brought me to a place where I can easily advocate for the Republicans being in charge for quite some time. Bear in mind, I always find problems with the way Republicans do things; I'm just saying that the worst Republican in Congress is exponentially better than the best Democrat.
Also, there is no "best Democrat."
Let us look at Pam Bondi's Senate hearing to become our next attorney general.
Matt details here Bondi's exchange with California mediocrity Alex Padilla. Read the whole thing. Here's a fun part of that:
The confrontation escalated further when Padilla turned to the citizenship clause of the 14th Amendment. He pressed Bondi for her interpretation of the clause, hoping to catch her off guard. However, Bondi remained calm and composed, stating that she wasn’t there to do his "homework.”
“Senator, I'm here to answer your questions,” she shot back. “I'm not here to do your homework and study for you.
Our own Sarah Anderson has some excellent examples of Bondi's awesomeness here.
The Democrats have been advocating for one-party rule for a long time now. It's because they're big government people who have sexual fantasies about what the Soviet Union might have accomplished had all of the ungrateful freedom-loving people not got in its benevolent way.
Relevant: Now More Than Ever, Congressional Democrats Are Criminally Unserious People
After what I've seem from the confirmation hearings the past couple of days, I am now a full-throated advocate of one-party Republican rule in the United States, no matter how flawed the party is. Once a functional component of how we do things here, the Democrats are now a dangerously delusional threat to the Republic's continued existence.
There's no place for that.
Now More Than Ever, Congressional Democrats Are Criminally Unserious People
"When they weren't alternately leg-humping and beating the J6 dead horse, they were blathering on about what Trump might do with the Dept. of Justice, and whether Bondi would help him. They are terrified that a Trump/Bondi DOJ might behave precisely like the Biden/Garland goon squad has. There were repeated assertions that the DOJ has been free from political partisanship for the past four years. These people don't need staffers and interns, they need fulltime supervision by mental healthcare professionals."
Shot of Vodka
Here We Go Again: Deep State Shadow Coup II
"Barack Obama might have been all smiles with Trump at Jimmy Carter's funeral last week but he and his cabal aren't done playing shadow state hardball against the incoming administration — just like they did during the transition to Trump's first term."
