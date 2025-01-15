Now More Than Ever, Congressional Democrats Are Criminally Unserious People

People who are familiar with my work are aware that, put mildly, I'm not very fond of present day Democrats. In fact, I think that if we could time travel some prominent Democrats from the 1980s or early 1990s to 2025, they would be repulsed by the likes of Dick Durbin, Adam Schiff, and Mazie Hirono.

Advertisement

I'm not asserting that all Democrats back in the day were great people (Teddy Kennedy, anyone?), I'm merely saying that they weren't all awful people when I first became politically aware and active.

They're all awful now.

Many Democrats insist that they're just in a bit of a mood right now because ORANGE MAN BAD is literally Hitler and also plus J6. The implication is that things will change once President-elect Donald Trump becomes private citizen Donald Trump again. That might be worth considering for a moment if Trump were the first Republican to get the Hitler comparison. George W. Bush was quite the Hitler back when he was in the White House according to the Dems though, something he seems to have conveniently forgotten about.

We probably all look like Hitler to the Democrats.

In reality, a more accurate historical demarcation point for the Dems' accelerated slide into the behavioral toilet would be January 20, 2009 when His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama was first inaugurated. I was deep into political activism then and I can assure you that even formerly decent Democrats quickly opted for scumbaggery in the service of their highly overrated demigod.

All that Trump did was take what little emotional stability the Democrats had left after eight years of lying to themselves about Obama and break it beyond repair when he vanquished Hillary Clinton. They'd gotten so used to fairy tales during the Obama years that they were sure that Granny Maojackets would waltz to victory in 2016, despite being one of the worst candidates in the history of American politics.

Advertisement

They've never recovered from that, and now they lean into their instability and awkwardly high-five each other in that "we were never popular kids" way to celebrate aberrant behavior.

Pam Bondi's confirmation hearing was one of the most appalling and irresponsible displays of political grandstanding I've ever seen, and I've been at this for a long time. While it's true that these hearings are bad theater that accomplish nothing other than providing partisan sound bites for social media, Dems on the Senate Judiciary Committee managed to make the process even more shallow and embarrassing.

They also showcased why they had a rough election last year and may be in for a few more.

Most of the Dem questioners wanted to revisit January 6, 2021, still clinging to the hope that someone outside of their offices and the editorial boards of The New York Times and The Washington Post will care about their fictional scary monster story. The world is on fire after four years of Democratic governance that somehow managed to be both childish and diabolically evil and they're seeking refuge in a four-year-old false narrative from which the rest of the world has moved on.

When they weren't alternately leg-humping and beating the J6 dead horse, they were blathering on about what Trump might do with the Dept. of Justice, and whether Bondi would help him. They are terrified that a Trump/Bondi DOJ might behave precisely like the Biden/Garland goon squad has. There were repeated assertions that the DOJ has been free from political partisanship for the past four years. These people don't need staffers and interns, they need fulltime supervision by mental healthcare professionals.

Advertisement

The lesson from the 2024 election was that Americans from all over the political spectrum wanted to move beyond the myriad false narratives that the Democrats were spinning in order to make it seem as if they knew what they were doing. The Democrats in Congress have yet to receive that memo. Perhaps it's being written and delivered by the same people who count ballots in California.

Bondi handled herself very well. I was hoping that she'd finally snap, but she's a pro. As I wrote in Wednesday's Briefing, the Senate is too milquetoast for my tastes when dealing with these kinds of things. It would have been great to see some of the Republicans use their time to quickly praise Bondi, then point out why the Democrat who had just spoken was a walking pile of horse dung.

Congressional Democrats have zero desire to be the adults in any room. Even if any did, it would be difficult now that they've staked their prospects on continuing to be detached from reality.

Here's something I posted on X during the Pete Hegseth hearing on Tuesday:

The Democrats in this hearing are an ongoing cry for help. The good news is that they're still clueless about why they lost in November. I'm not even sweating the 2026 midterms right now. — SFK (@stephenkruiser) January 14, 2025

I'm feeling even better about 2026 after today.

Advertisement