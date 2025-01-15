The Morning Briefing: Nancy Mace Understands the Republicans' Assignment for 2025

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Rendwaldd was determined to make a go of his artisanal dog moisturizer pop-up boutiques.

Spoiler alert: this isn't just about Nancy Mace.

I know that at one point in the last year or two Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) was doing something that annoyed me. She has been so solid for the last several months that I honestly don't remember what it was, though. That means either that I'm getting less judgmental as I get older or that I am easily distracted. The safest money is on the second choice.

After coming off of a spectacular victory in the 2024 election, expectations are high for President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican Party that he has helped re-shape. Confidence in Trump remains solid, but there is more than a little trepidation among longtime GOP supporters about how Congressional Republicans will take care of business. The party's history on leading with the majority is not exactly the stuff of legend.

But, again, this is the new Trump Grand Old Party. They're off to a good start on Capitol Hill, with the passage of a bill in the House that protects the integrity of women's sports by banning biological males from competing in them. All but two Democrats voted against the bill, which meant the oh-so-slim Republican majority had to stick together. This is a great start for a group that historically rushes to form circular firing squads.

The extremely partisan tensions surrounding this issue hit a fever pitch during a House Oversight Committee session, which Matt wrote about:

The House Oversight Committee descended into chaos Tuesday when cuckoo Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) referred to Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) as a “child.” The heated exchange escalated, with Mace asking Crockett if she “wants to take it outside.” The spat began when Crockett, taking aim at Mace’s frequent social media commentary and rhetoric about the transgender community, said, “Somebody’s campaign coffers really are struggling right now. So she gonna keep saying trans, trans, trans, so that people will feel threatened. And child, listen—” “I am no child!” Mace shot back with anger. “Do not call me a child. I am no child. Don’t even start. I am a grown woman. I’m 47 years old.” As Crockett attempted to continue speaking, Mace interrupted again, claiming, “I have broken more glass ceilings.… I am not a child, I am a grown woman. If you want to take it outside,” before Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) attempted to restore order to the hearing.

News of this exchange hit X just a few minutes after I was saying on our liveblog that I wished Pete Hegseth's Senate confirmation hearing could erupt into a brawl. Present-day Democrats in Washington are awful people, and feigned tolerance for their antics in vomit-inducing at this point. In addition to being a paste-eating idiot, Jasmine Crockett is a perennially shrieking confrontation monger; Nancy Mace's response to her was perfect.

After what the Democrats have put this country through during the last four years, fighting energy is the only acceptable energy for Republicans right now. Democrats need to be made aware that their sound bite tantrums for their mainstream media sycophants won't be tolerated. "Bipartisan" is a filthy word that has no place on the agenda that the Republicans need to focus on while this majority lasts.

Nancy Mace understands the assignment that the voters have given elected Republicans here in 2025. This is not the time for insincere, professionally-induced camaraderie, it's time for some good old-fashioned political street fighting. Congressional Republicans need to leave their above the fray attitudes at the Capitol Hill Club and dive headfirst into the fray.

Seize the moment before the Democrats start to come around and get back on their feet. Bring Trump energy to every negotiation and hearing.

Turn a first quarter lead into a fourth quarter rout.

Advertisement

Hegseth's Media Chops Are a Huge Plus While Facing Frothing Democrats

As Hegseth remained unflappable, the Dems became more desperate to score a direct hit on him. They got progressively louder, spoke faster, and kept interrupting him. Honestly, I'm surprised that we didn't see any of them cry and soil themselves.



Shot of Vodka

Bye-Bye, Baby? Recall Efforts Begin Against Newsom & Bass

It seems almost impossible that Newsom might lose another recall election, after squashing the last one 62%-38%. And it really doesn't matter whether those votes were legit or not because it would be the same Democrats counting them the next time around.

Advertisement

This chick needs to back off the Adderall.

What does this tell you? pic.twitter.com/ylsTeLg5F6 — Defiant L's (@DefiantLs) January 13, 2025

As White House Gig Wraps Up, Karine Jean-Pierre Prepares To Head Back To Old Job At Men's Wearhouse https://t.co/EjJKpn3eCw pic.twitter.com/aIYG76d7v2 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 14, 2025

