Old Joe Biden Reminds Us Yet Again That Leftists Live in a World of Pure Fantasy

The left is at war with reality and has been for decades now. And Old Joe Biden has just confirmed that this war is still raging, although it has become so familiar that many Americans overlook the pitched battles that are still being fought.

This war may have begun in earnest in the early years of the battle over abortion when leftists became accustomed to insisting that the child growing inside the womb was a “part of the woman’s body” and/or just an insignificant “clump of cells.” Today that fantasy is still very much with us, along with the left’s demands that we all accept that men can become women and vice versa, that penalties for crime could be removed without endangering the public, and that ever-higher taxes will not impoverish Americans, but instead stimulate economic growth.

Old Joe showed us that he is just as hostile to reality as any other leading leftist on Monday when he gave a farewell speech to his henchmen at the State Department. The feeble and befuddled figurehead seized the opportunity to take a victory lap, saying: "Our adversaries are weaker than they were when we came into the job four years ago. America is more capable and, I would argue, better prepared than we’ve been in a long, long time."

Now wait a minute, Joe. Who exactly is weaker? China? Since Old Joe began pretending to be president, China’s GDP has risen steadily. Russia? Putin’s fearsome reputation has faded in light of his ongoing failure to bring his war in Ukraine to a successful conclusion, but it should be borne in mind that he only started that war in the first place because he saw Biden’s weakness and knew that he would not face any serious consequences for doing so. From 2017 to 2021, while Trump was president before, despite Putin’s oft-stated desire to reincorporate Ukraine into the Russian state, the Russian strongman hadn’t dared to make a move.

Then there’s Biden’s risible statement about how America is “more capable” and “better prepared than we’ve been in a long, long time." Really? Over 8,000 military personnel were dismissed for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Did that make us more capable and better prepared? And how about Joint Base Langley-Eustis (JBLE)’s 2022 “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summer Festival,” which featured a drag show? Did that make our military more capable and better prepared?

What about Rachel Levine, who in Oct. 2021 was commissioned as a four-star admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, despite being a man who insists (contrary to all appearances) that he is a woman? Did the commissioning of Admiral Levine make our military more capable and better prepared? Maybe it became better for the drag show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, but that’s about it.

The Chinese and Russians and Iranians and other adversaries of the U.S. have no doubt been laughing up their sleeves for the last four years as they’ve watched the world’s lone superpower voluntarily render itself less capable and less prepared, in pursuit of the delusions and fantasies of the transgender movement and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion hysteria.

Not content with all that nonsense, “Biden touted his support for Israel in its war against Hamas and Hezbollah, though the one-term president did not mention his administration's efforts to handicap the Jewish state by withholding critical arms shipments, forbidding it from entering Hamas-run areas in Gaza, and pressing it to ink a preemptive ceasefire with both terror groups.”

Nor did Old Joe have much to say about his regime’s catastrophically botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in Aug. 2021, and after all, what could he say? Leaving thirteen Americans dead and billions of military hardware for the Taliban is beyond even the left’s capacity to spin into a triumph.

Biden also claimed that Iran is "weaker than it’s been in decades," despite the fact that he cut back on Trump’s sanctions that really did have the Islamic regime on the ropes, and instead started sending it billions of dollars.

Imagine the treasonous chutzpah of a man who sends billions to an enemy regime that chants “Death to America” and then boasts that he has made that regime weaker. Does Old Joe think that we’re a gang of idiots?

Why, yes. Yes, he does.

In fact, that’s what the left always counts on: that Americans are too ignorant, indifferent, or just plain busy to call them out on their castles in the air. But Old Joe’s fantasies about having conducted a successful foreign policy are particularly galling in light of the simple fact that virtually everywhere one looks, the world seems to be on fire.

Biden and his handlers set many, if not most, of those fires, and now they’re claiming credit for putting them out. It’s well-established that Joe Biden is a liar, but the contempt and audacity of all this are particularly difficult to take as the world teeters on the brink.