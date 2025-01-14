Chaos Erupts as Nancy Mace Challenges Democrat to a Fight During Committee Hearing

The House Oversight Committee descended into chaos Tuesday when cuckoo Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) referred to Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) as a “child.” The heated exchange escalated, with Mace asking Crockett if she “wants to take it outside.”

Advertisement

The spat began when Crockett, taking aim at Mace’s frequent social media commentary and rhetoric about the transgender community, said, “Somebody’s campaign coffers really are struggling right now. So she gonna keep saying trans, trans, trans, so that people will feel threatened. And child, listen—”

“I am no child!” Mace shot back with anger. “Do not call me a child. I am no child. Don’t even start. I am a grown woman. I’m 47 years old.”

As Crockett attempted to continue speaking, Mace interrupted again, claiming, “I have broken more glass ceilings.… I am not a child, I am a grown woman. If you want to take it outside,” before Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) attempted to restore order to the hearing.

🚨 INTENSE moment as Rep. Nancy Mace shuts down Jasmine Crockett:



Crockett: “She’s going to keep saying trans trans trans - child, listen.”



Mace: “I am NO child. Do not call me a child. I am a grown woman. You want to take it outside.”



pic.twitter.com/xjpJlIslCr — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 14, 2025

The exchange deeply triggered Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), who took to whining about it in a post on BlueSky—that weird X clone that has become a sanctuary for anti-free speech liberals and deviants wanting to distribute sexual abuse material.

Advertisement

“Nancy Mace asked Jasmine Crockett to ‘go outside’,” he wrote. “Chair Comer ruled that threatening violence against another member is okay, as long as it’s in the form of a question! Wild.”

The spat between Mace and Crockett came as the House voted to ban trans athletes from women’s sports at federally funded institutions. Crockett spoke again later during the committee meeting and slammed the GOP for attacking “the most vulnerable” members of society instead of trying to help the American public and govern.

The confrontation occurred as the House voted to ban transgender-identifying men from women’s sports at federally funded institutions. All but two Democrats voted in favor of the ban.

Frankly, I’d love to see Mace and Crockett go at it. I’d put money on Mace to wipe the floor with Crockett—who later found a bizarre way to race-bait on the issue.

“Let me tell you something,” she said later in the committee meeting. “Y'all need to find some people that actually care about their constituents. And honestly, whenever y'all are ready to work, we on this side of the aisle have always been ready to do what is right by the American people. Instead, what you can continue to do is go after the most vulnerable in our country.”

Advertisement

Crockett continued, “The fact that you just sat up there and somehow figured out how to tie trans folk to your argument makes no sense to me. But let me tell you something. Trans people ain't going nowhere. Just like when the racists wanted to make sure that black people somehow were going to be dismissed in this country, we ain't left either.”