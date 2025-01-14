When It Comes to Protecting Women's Sports, Democrats Just Failed Their First Test

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed legislation banning men from competing in women’s sports — a true victory for fairness, women’s rights, and common sense.

Advertisement

The vote was 218-206, with all Republicans present supporting the bill and all but two Democrats opposing it. The only Democrats to support the bill were Reps. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez. Both men represent swing districts in Texas.

Women’s sports should not be a partisan issue, yet the Democrats’ unwavering opposition has made it one. The Democratic Party hasn’t learned anything from the 2024 elections and is doubling down on its embrace of radical policies that don’t reflect mainstream America.

“Our culture and civilization continue to be subject to the perverse lie that there are more than two genders or that men can be women and women can be men,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), who sponsored the bill, said on the House floor. “An overwhelming majority of Americans believe that men don’t belong in women’s sports and that we must allow common sense to prevail.”

The logic here is straightforward: women’s sports exist to ensure that women have equal opportunities to compete, not to disadvantage them through unfair physical competition.

Predictably, Democrats have attacked the bill and labeled it discriminatory and harmful.

Advertisement

“Republicans fearmonger about the trans community to divert attention from the fact they have no real solutions to help everyday Americans,” claimed Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.). “Transgender students, like all students, they deserve the same opportunity as their peers to learn teamwork, to find belonging, and to grow into well-rounded adults through sports.”

Nothing prevents biological males from participating in boys’ and men’s sports.

Some Democrats even resorted to scare tactics, claiming the bill would lead to invasive gender checks — an assertion Republicans rightly dismissed by pointing to the bill’s reliance on birth certificates as a standard.

The bill’s fate in the Senate is uncertain, but it’s great to see Republicans not shying away from this issue. President-elect Donald Trump has also promised to implement similar policies via executive order should Congress fail to pass a bill for him to sign.

For all their talk about fairness, Democrats seem reluctant to confront the inherent unfairness of allowing boys and men with undeniable biological advantages to compete in women’s sports. This practice robs actual girls and women of the accolades and opportunities they deserve. The issue isn’t hypothetical; it’s a real and pressing concern, underscored by high-profile cases like Will “Lia” Thomas and the Connecticut track athletes.

Advertisement

While NCAA data suggests trans athletes are rare, their impact is anything but. The stories of female athletes losing scholarships, titles, and life-changing opportunities to biological males make it clear that this is a problem that demands immediate attention.

Flashback: ‘Lia’ Thomas Exposed His Junk to Female Teammates

It’s encouraging to see that Republicans have made this issue a cornerstone of their platform. In 2024, they invested heavily in campaigns to protect women’s sports, and it worked. Democrats, on the other hand, are still grossly out of touch with the reality that most Americans see this issue for what it is: common sense.