Women’s Sports Defenders Celebrate House Legislation Banning ‘Trans’ Athletes

Common sense champions of allowing only biological women in women’s sports celebrated a home run as the House passed legislation to keep “transgender” men out of women’s sports in schools that received federal funding.

In spite of over 200 Democrats voting against the legislation, House Republicans passed the Protection of Women and Girls Sports Act. As athlete and activist Riley Gaines, who personally had to deal with the disturbing consequences of having a biological male (William Thomas, pictured above) on her swim team, declared, “Great day on the Hill.”

Gaines also highlighted the lone Democrats who voted rightly on the legislation, “The Protection of Women and Girls Sports Act passes the House with 2 Texas Democrats (Gonzalez and Cuellar) voting in support making it bipartisan. On to the senate!🥳”

Great day on the Hill.



Save women's sports. Confirm Pete Hegsheth for Secretary of Defense. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ElAn5Dm4tq — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 14, 2025

Libs of TikTok, however, bashed the Democrats who voted against the legislation (including crazy AOC and Ilhan Omar). “House passes bill banning men from competing in girl's sports in schools that receive federal funding. 206 Democrats voted against it. Democrats hate women and girls.”

The group Gays Against Groomers enthusiastically posted, “The US House of Representatives has officially passed a bill that will BAN trans identifying students from competing in girls’ sports from kindergarten through 12th grade! BIG WIN! Let’s get it over the finish line. #SaveGirlsSports”.

🚨BREAKING: The US House of Representatives has officially passed a bill that will BAN trans identifying students from competing in girls’ sports from kindergarten through 12th grade!



BIG WIN! Let’s get it over the finish line. #SaveGirlsSports pic.twitter.com/AXhyKOerd1 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) January 14, 2025

Parents Defending Education (PDE) Action is one group that is active on this issue, and Michele Exner, its director of federal affairs, was also excited. “It is a shame Congress has to waste time in defending the obvious, but at least it was another win for common sense in our country.”

She thanked Speaker Mike Johnson and Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) “for helping to advance today's passage of the Women and Girls in Sports Act. It sent a strong message heard across America that there is new leadership in Washington, D.C. and their priority is going to be protecting the safety and security females deserve to have.”

Related: Biden’s DOJ Wasted $100 Million on DEI in Schools

“Trans” athletes injure their female teammates and competitors, and according to SheWon.org, at least 766 women have been deprived of 1088 medals, scholarships, and other awards by biological males, not only in local schools and colleges but all the way up to the Olympics. It’s long past time that federal funding be cut off from schools that prioritize woke idiocy over girls’ safety, and hopefully this legislation makes it all the way to the new president’s desk.