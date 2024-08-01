JK Rowling Slams Defenders of Biological Male Olympics Boxer Fighting Women

Popular “Harry Potter” authoress and women’s rights champion JK Rowling eviscerated defenses of a biological male unfairly boxing female athletes at the Paris Olympics.

Boxer Angela Carini conceded her Olympic bout finding she could not withstand biological male Imane Khelif’s strength and brutal head punches. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is pretending that anyone complaining about Khalif’s participation in female boxing (including Carini) is prejudiced and unjustly criticizing the rules. Rowling, who strongly opposes males in women’s sports, asked, “What will it take to end this insanity? A female boxer left with life-altering injuries? A female boxer killed?”

Rowling shared a thread of video clips showing Carini and Khelif’s brief bout on X, challenging, “Watch this (whole thread), then explain why you’re OK with a man beating a woman in public for your entertainment. This isn’t sport. From the bullying cheat in red all the way up to the organisers who allowed this to happen, this is men revelling in their power over women.”

Watch this (whole thread), then explain why you’re OK with a man beating a woman in public for your entertainment. This isn’t sport. From the bullying cheat in red all the way up to the organisers who allowed this to happen, this is men revelling in their power over women. https://t.co/u32FcDTy9p — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 1, 2024

Khelif previously failed a sex test, having XY (ie., male) chromosomes, and was not allowed to compete at the Delhi world championships last year, according to The Telegraph. The International Boxing Association (IBA) noted that Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, also allowed in the Olympics, were disqualified for being chromosomally male. An unconfirmed report is that Khelif has a disorder of sex development (DSD). Rowling quoted Telegraph writer Suzanne Moore, “Someone with a DSD cannot help the way they were born but they can choose not to cheat; they can choose not to take medals from women; they can choose not to cause injury.”

Rowling reposted athlete and activist Riley Gaines’s “#IStandWithAngelaCarini” and bashed the IOC. When IOC Safe Sport Unit head Kirsty Burrows bragged about the “most comprehensive package of mental health and safeguarding initiatives than any other Olympic or sporting event in history,” Rowling ripped Burrows:

A young female boxer has just had everything she’s worked and trained for snatched away because you allowed a male to get in the ring with her. You’re a disgrace, your ‘safeguarding’ is a joke and #Paris24 will be forever tarnished by the brutal injustice done to Carini.

The authoress also shared a photo of Khelif and a crying Carini after the bout, asking, “Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better? The smirk of a male who’s [sic] knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered. #Paris2024.”

Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better? The smirk of a male who’s knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Q5SbKiksXQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 1, 2024

British Olympic medalist Sharron Davies emphasized that Khelif’s and Lin Yu-ting’s competing against biological women is unfair, in a tweet Rowling reposted.

“Testosterone levels are an utter red herring in all of this. Castor Semenya as per the written CASS report also states the ruling only applies to individuals with 46XY 5ARD - a DSD which only affects biological males,” she stated.

She continued, “CS does not have unusual levels of testosterone for a female they have normal levels for a male. The facts the MSM must start to report correctly so the general public are properly informed about the biology of the individuals when biology in sport is what matters so very much. None of this is the fault of the DSD athletes of course, but once they know they are biologically male they also know they have an unfair & potentially dangerous advantage.” She blamed the IOC for the disaster.

The Telegraph also noted that Carini, who sustained more than one punch to the head, said Khelif hit so hard that she “couldn’t breathe anymore.” Carini was heard during the fight saying in Italian, “it’s not fair.” Carini said she was “heartbroken” and had feared for her life, The Telegraph explained, as “A first punch from Khelif loosened the chinstrap on Carini’s headgear before a second struck her on her chin and splashed blood over her shorts.” Even a United Nations expert condemned the Olympic rule allowing Khelif to compete.