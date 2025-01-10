Biden’s DOJ Wasted $100 Million on DEI in Schools

While you and I suffered the effects of Bidenomics’ inflation, our taxpayer money went to fund woke, race-baiting programs in schools to the tune of at least $100 million.

Advertisement

Parents Defending Education (PDE) released a January report on the vast amounts of taxpayer money the Biden-Harris Department of Justice (DOJ) unjustly lavished on woke Social Emotional Learning (SEL), “restorative justice,” and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in American classrooms. Meanwhile, U.S. students’ test scores and basic literacy continue to decline at an alarming rate. Government officials and radical leftist educators are not interested in educating children, but in indoctrinating them.

President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to shut down the unconstitutional Department of Education as part of his reforms, and he is one of many politicians and parents frustrated at how disastrous American education has become, the more woke it has become. Our younger generation (at least in public schools) is not competitive with children in numerous other countries, including our enemies.

For Our VIPs: Democrat Elites Are the Worst Sort of Snobs

PDE released the following summary of key numbers based on its findings:

Total DOJ Grant Money Awarded (2021-present): $100,113,942 Total number of DOJ grants (2021-present): 102 Number of States: 36 Number of K-12 school districts*: 946 Number of K-12 students*: 3,235,414 *These numbers are based on available data and not exact. The number of districts and students is likely much higher...PDE found that over $100 million in taxpayer money was spent on proposals promoting restorative justice practices, SEL, and DEI in the classroom from 2021 to 2024. This report only captures grants that specifically included restorative practices, SEL, and DEI. The grant total includes both awarded and disbursed dollars.

Advertisement

PDE then broke down the funding into different categories. The first category was “General” grants that refer to one of the three woke topics named above: $45,207,178 (47 grants). PDE also detailed how much was given specifically for DEI ($32,084,529 — 30 grants), consulting/certification for CRT and “queer theory” ($19,881,347 — 22 grants), and hiring of administrators to push woke ideology ($10,296,100 — 11 grants).

Certain racial groups and LGBTQ students receive special privileges through these programs. For instance, the Minnesota Department of Education received a whopping $2 million to “create safe learning environments where practices of anti-racism and anti-oppression are embedded.” Another Pennsylvania program emphasized “racial/historical and intergenerational trauma” and “anti-bias education.” Now there’s a lot of utterly meaningless jargon for you.

Related: Educayshun: University Offers Course on ‘Trans Erasure’

Let us hope that Trump does abolish the Department of Education and that more citizens start to hold school districts accountable on a regular basis. And DOGE needs to cut all these DEI, SEL, and CRT projects as soon as Trump takes office. Not another penny should be spent on training kids to be racist and encouraging them to obsess over sexual perversion while they struggle to read, write, and compute.