Educayshun: University Offers Course on ‘Trans Erasure’

Just when you think “higher” education can’t get stupider, woke universities say, “Hold my puberty blocker beer.” Tufts University is offering a course called “Transcestors” this upcoming semester, and it’s as imbecilic as it sounds.

Did you know transgenders were erased throughout history? They were so erased they didn’t exist until modern Western de-civilization! Fortunately, Tufts University is eager to inform America’s youth of the made-up — er, forgotten — history of transgenders (for a high tuition cost, of course).

Tufts’ Spring 2025 courses for its Experimental College include several woke propaganda classes, including “Innocence and Systemic Racism in the American Criminal Legal System,” “Climate Futurism,” “Feminist Politics of Place” (“how space can both be a source of oppression and opportunity for liberation”), “Sports, Religion, and Social Justice,” “Strategies and Implementation for HealthEquity,” “Net Art and Our Virtual Selves” (on “online expressions of race, gender, class, and queerness”), “Reimagining Immigrant Education,” and “Neurodiversity in Literature and Life.” But in the interest of not making my readers suicidal with this avalanche of idiocy, I will focus on the “Transcestors” course.

Below is the course description. Keep in mind that tuition for a Tufts University undergraduate is over $69,000 per year.

How have transgender people been systematically misused, misunderstood, co-opted, and erased throughout history? In this course, we’ll look at several notable examples of trans existence throughout time and place, their relative oppressions, and how these situations have altered cis perceptions of transpeople in the modern day. We’ll additionally look at how these erasures of history have influenced the current mass markets of entertainment (including literature, movies, sitcoms, and stand-up comedy), the deliberate attacks on U.S. trans rights over the past decade (such as book bans, participation in sports, and access to trans-related healthcare), and the impact of these attacks on cis people alongside trans people.

So now if you don’t want big dudes invading your daughters’ locker rooms and winning your daughters’ sports awards, if you oppose LGBTQ propaganda and porn in elementary schools, and if you don’t think teens should cut off body parts, you are “erasing trans people.” It would be funny if these people weren’t running so many of our institutions and ruining so many lives.

If you want to know the freak propagandizing Tufts students — for a hefty salary, most likely — you can read below:

Milo Todd is co-editor-in-chief at Foglifter Journal, runs The Queer Writer newsletter, and teaches creative writing primarily to queer and trans adults. He has received awards, accolades,and fellowships from such places as Lambda Literary, Tin House, Pitch Wars, GrubStreet, Monson Arts, and the Massachusetts Cultural Council. His debut, The Lilac People, will be published by Counterpoint in April 2025.

It’s amazing how meaningless academic accolades have become. If you’re considering sending your kid to a woke school, save the money and send him to trade school or a small conservative college instead. Students won’t learn anything valuable from courses such as the above, they will only be brainwashed into Marxist insanity.