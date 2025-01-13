Weird: Newsom Excitedly Plans ‘L.A. 2.0,’ Requiring Huge Amounts of Taxpayer Cash

Gov. Gavin Newsom, indifferent to the mass property loss and deaths caused by the still-raging California fires and his own horrible policies, is already demanding huge infusions of federal and state taxpayer money to rebuild Los Angeles as he envisions it.

Newsom is a globalist and a Marxist, and it is not really so much of a stretch to believe that as he slashed firefighting budgets, dumped millions of gallons of water into the ocean, refused to build water storage projects, and rejected basic fire prevention on “climate” grounds, that lurking at the back of his mind was this thought: “Even if this results in an unnatural disaster, I can turn widespread property destruction to my account by demanding federal aid on an unprecedented scale." Newsom really is the Nero fiddling as California burns.

With the fire damage reaching up to $150 billion, and L.A. set to host the World Cup, the Super Bowl, and the Olympics in coming years, Newsom is declaring, “we're already organizing a Marshall Plan… We already have a team looking at reimagining L.A. 2.0, and we are making sure everyone's included, not just the folks on the coast, people here that were ravaged by this disaster.” The Marshall Plan was a pricey post-WWII plan to rebuild other economies. Joe Biden pledged 180 days or six months of federal aid to California, as Newsom “asked for an increase in the federal funding support from 75 percent to 90 percent.” LA Mayor Karen Bass is just as excited for the future as Newsom is. No wonder — Biden isn't abandoning California as he did Southern hurricane victims.

Americans often have two biases when analyzing situations like this. First of all, we have normalcy bias, which inclines us to reject any explanation that involves authorities hiding their insidious plans and being vastly more corrupt behind closed doors than anyone guesses. We are so afraid of being called “conspiracy theorists” that we forget sometimes “conspiracies” actually do happen — that is, people in power secretly coordinate destructive plans. Second of all, because we live in America, we are reluctant to admit that some of our leaders could indeed be as ruthless, elitist, and corrupt as oligarchs in openly authoritarian nations.

I’m not sure why we have this bias when it comes to the Democrat party, which has been anti-constitutional, violent, and authoritarian for some two centuries now and which now very enthusiastically advocates for increased baby murder (abortion) and castration/mutilation of our youth (transgenderism). These people lavish our money on illegal aliens and foreign jihadis while Americans suffer. Obviously, they care more about their own power, ideology, and wealth than they do about our welfare. Newsom is the perfect example.

He wants $50 million to protect illegal aliens from deportation and “Trump-proof” California as the fires continue to burn. California is a sanctuary state for illegals and abortion, and the latter is a particular source of pride for Newsom. As for Bass, L.A. is a sanctuary city for illegals, and it sent fire equipment to Ukraine and now doesn’t have enough for its own fires.

It is also worth noting that Los Angeles reportedly signed onto the C40 Cities plan to ensure that most of us can travel almost nowhere, have no private transportation, not eat meat, and own practically nothing. Karen Bass wants a truly dystopian future, and so does Newsom, a former “Young Leader” of the World Economic Forum, which envisions a world where you “own nothing” and “have no privacy.”

Never forget that Newsom visited China to cozy up to the genocidal Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Maybe he picked up a few tips from them on triggering huge disasters and then turning them to his own personal advantage.