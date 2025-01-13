As Wildfires Rage, California Dems Want $50 Million to Protect Illegals From Deportation

Over the past week, the raging wildfires tearing through Los Angeles County have starkly revealed the profound ineptitude and misguided priorities of California’s leadership, from the statehouse to local government. Yet, as the state faces one of the most expensive wildfire disasters in history, California Democrats are proposing to allocate $50 million from the state budget to fund litigation against the incoming Trump administration and protect illegal migrants from deportation.

“The $50 million proposal comes as California Governor Gavin Newsom’s special legislative session to ‘Trump-proof’ the state’s left-wing laws began convening Thursday,” reports the Daily Caller. “Lawmakers are reportedly planning to allocate $25 million to the state Department of Justice to provide additional funding to sue the incoming Trump administration and another $25 million in grants to immigration advocacy nonprofits seeking to shield illegal migrants from detention and deportation.”

This decision from California Democrats comes just days after an illegal migrant was accused of attempting to start fires with a flamethrower near the Kenneth Fire on Thursday.

Lawmakers' decision to allocate $25 million in grants to left-wing immigration advocacy nonprofits comes just days after an illegal migrant was accused of attempting to start fires with a flamethrower near the Kenneth Fire on Thursday.

California Senate Budget Committee Chair Scott Wiener defended the proposal.

“This funding agreement cements California’s readiness to serve as a bulwark against Trump’s extremist agenda,” Wiener said in a statement.

Weiner is a radical leftist Democrat who introduced the so-called pro-pedophile bill back in 2019 that sought to end automatic sex-offender registry rules for some adults who commit sex acts with minors. The purpose of the bill was to end “discrimination against LGBTQ young people on the sex offender registry.” He reportedly is interested in Nancy Pelosi’s seat in Congress whenever she retires.

The insanity of the Democrats’ recent proposal in California is hard to overstate. As the state grapples with devastating wildfires that have already destroyed over 10,000 structures and are projected to cause $20 billion in insured losses, lawmakers in Sacramento are more focused on an anti-Trump agenda than on addressing the urgent needs of residents and first responders.

When Democrat leaders at all levels of government in California are being criticized for mismanagement, one might think that California Democrats would realize this is their moment to prove they’re taking the problem seriously.

Apparently not.

In fact, Gov. Gavin Newsom convened a special legislative session with the specific goal of creating laws that would stand in defiance of the Trump administration, not to address wildfire prevention or containment.

This bizarre focus on legal maneuvering is an insult to the thousands of Californians whose homes and businesses have been destroyed in the current fires.

The hypocrisy here is glaring. While Republicans, including Assembly leader James Gallagher and Senate leader Brian Jones, have pushed for the $50 million to go toward wildfire relief and prevention, California Democrats have doubled down on their political agenda. Gallagher rightly points out that prioritizing legal battles and fighting for sanctuary policies over fire relief is a gross misallocation of resources. Republicans are calling for Newsom and the Democrats to focus on fire-proofing California, not “Trump-proofing” it.

At a time when California should be laser focused on responding to the devastating wildfires in LA, Democrat lawmakers’ priority is creating a $50 million slush fund to hire government lawyers for hypothetical fights against the federal government and to defend criminal illegal… — James Gallagher (@J_GallagherAD3) January 13, 2025

I hope California voters remember this when the next elections come.