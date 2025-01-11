Fed Scientist Rejects ‘Climate Change’ as Fueling L.A. Fires, as Arson Reports Surface

Democrats, especially those who want to disclaim responsibility for catastrophic Dem mismanagement, are screeching that the Los Angeles fires are a result of “climate change.” A federal scientist who has spent decades studying such matters rejects the politicized hypothesis.

There is no climate crisis, and climate alarmists have not been right in one single major prediction in over half a century, so it is always wise to take assertions of climate change-fueled disaster with caution. Now, Jon Keeley, U.S. Geological Survey scientist, has told Public, “I don't think these fires are the result of climate change. You certainly could get these events without climate change.”

Keeley, who has been researching the topic for four decades, across nearly 40 U.S. regions, highlighted the human element: “humans may not only influence fire regimes but their presence can actually override, or swamp out, the effects of climate.”

He explained, “We’ve looked at the history of climate and fire throughout the whole state, and through much of the state, particularly the western half of the state, we don’t see any relationship between past climates and the amount of area burned in any given year.” California is not having extreme or even very unusual weather, no matter what media talking heads say.

“If you look at the past 100 years of climates in Southern California,” said Keeley, “you will find there have been Januaries that have been very dry. And there's been autumns that have been very dry. There have been Santa Ana winds in January. So these sorts of conditions are what contribute to a fire being particularly destructive at this time of the year. But it's not the result of climate change.”

In fact, at least one homeless man was caught by concerned citizens who saw him lighting fires in Los Angeles. The UK Daily Mail reported that two men were caught on camera lighting a gasoline fire just before the deadly Palisades fire burst out. Is arson causing and/or fueling the fiery inferno engulfing L.A.? Unfortunately, the police seem highly apathetic about charging the suspects.

Homeless man seen lighting fires who was zip-tied by LA residents not yet charged with arson: police https://t.co/bupcX74ja8 pic.twitter.com/NvDRx88Jaa — New York Post (@nypost) January 10, 2025

Climate Depot reported the findings of a 2021 study: “100% of all [Santa Ana] fires are the result of human ignitions, either intentionally or accidentally,” and “higher temperatures” were not substantially responsible for wildfires.

Horrific Democrat policies — including failure to build new water storage infrastructure, DEI hiring policies, refusal to clear out brush, slashing the firefighting budget, and dumping millions of gallons of water into the ocean to save effectively extinct fish — are to blame, not “climate change.” Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass are the culprits, not your SUV and your gas stove.

And, of course, it seems that arson is at least partially responsible too. Maybe if woke California did not have so many policies that fuel homelessness and crime, that wouldn’t have happened either. There have always been and will always be fires in California, but this one is such a horrific disaster not because the planet is about to go up in flames from “climate change”, but because woke, leftist environmentalists are horrible leaders.

