WATCH: Sen. Markwayne Mullin Destroys the Democrats' Attacks on Pete Hegseth

During Pete Hegseth’s confirmation hearings, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) delivered a blistering, no-holds-barred rebuke of Senate Democrats who were questioning Hegseth’s qualifications for secretary of defense. His rant not only exposed the hypocrisy within the Senate but also reminded Americans of the glaring double standards that often pervade political discourse.

Mullin’s frustration boiled over as he highlighted the absurdity of his colleagues criticizing Hegseth’s qualifications while their own credentials were far from impeccable.

“I think it’s so hypocritical of senators, especially on the other side of the aisle, to be talking about his qualifications to be the secretary of defense,” Mullin said before turning the focus to the senators themselves. He went on to point out that, much like many in the Senate, Hegseth had the privilege of being nominated, even if his past wasn’t perfect.

The senator, clearly agitated, took to Google to illustrate the qualifications for the secretary of defense, revealing just how nebulous the requirements were.

“In general, the U.S. secretary of defense position is filled by a civilian,” he noted, cutting through the convoluted qualifications and focusing on the essential point: anyone can be tapped for the role, regardless of his specific background, as long as he meets certain minimal criteria. Yet Democrats were intent on using Hegseth’s resume as a weapon despite the flimsy rationale behind their criticism.

Mullin didn’t stop there. He criticized the hypocrisy in the confirmation process, specifically targeting the senators who had supported Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Austin had previously stepped off the board of Raytheon before being confirmed, yet no one raised the same concerns.

“We had to vote on a waiver because he stepped off the board of Raytheon, but I guess that's okay because that's a Democrat secretary of defense, but you so quickly forget about that.” Mullin scornfully remarked, pointing out the glaring inconsistency in how Democrats handle the nominees from their own party.

But perhaps the most forceful part of Mullin’s rant came when he turned the tables, questioning the behavior of many senators.

“How many senators have showed up drunk to vote at night?” he asked. “Have any of you guys asked them to step down and resign from their job? And don't tell me you haven't seen it, because I know you have.”

Mullin was far from done.

“And then how many senators do you know have got a divorce for cheating on their wives? Did you ask them to step down?" he asked. "No, but it's for show.”

Mullin’s statement underscored the disconnect between the sanctimonious standards some senators set for others and the tolerance they exhibited for their own flaws.

“You guys make sure you make a big show and point out the hypocrisy because a man’s made a mistake and you want to sit there and say that he’s not qualified? Give me a joke,” he said, exposing how political theater often overshadowed actual qualifications and character.

The senator wrapped up his tirade by reminding everyone that no one is perfect. “We’ve all made mistakes,” he admitted before thanking Hegseth’s wife Jennifer for standing by him despite his past. Mullin’s candid confession about his own personal growth — “the only reason why I’m here and not in prison is because my wife loved me too” — humanized him and reinforced his point that people can change and deserve second chances.

By the end of his fiery speech, Mullin had delivered a powerful message: the Senate must hold itself to the same standards it imposes on others. If Democrats were truly interested in integrity, they would be just as critical of their own mistakes as they were of Hegseth’s. But Mullin, ever the realist, knows that’s not how the game is played. And in that moment, he reminded everyone that politics is often more about the show than the substance.