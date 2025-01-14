Pete Hegseth: ‘My Only Special Interest Is the Warfighter’

Secretary of defense nominee Pete Hegseth, in the opening statement at his hearing, vowed “to bring the warrior culture back to the Department of Defense” while being “laser-focused on warfighting, lethality, meritocracy, standards, and readiness.”

Despite repeated interruptions from hysterical lefty protestors, Hegseth radiated calm, confidence, and focus. “The troops could have no better commander-in-chief than Donald Trump,” Hegseth insisted, promising that he too would “put America First — at home and abroad.” He himself has been on patrol in war zones, knelt before battlefield crosses, and seen the harsh realities of war — and he’s going to bring that perspective into the Trump administration.

Hegseth began by thanking his wife and praising Jesus Christ. “May His will be done.” He also thanked his other family members, including his children, and assured “all the troops and veterans watching and in this room—Navy SEALs, Green Berets, pilots, sailors, Marines, Gold Stars and more. Too many friends to name. Officers and enlisted. Black and white. Young and old. Men and women. All Americans. All warriors. This hearing is for you. Thank you for figuratively, and literally, having my back. I pledge to do the same for you.”

Trump told Hegseth that he needs to “restore the Warrior Ethos to the Pentagon and throughout our fighting force; in doing so, we will reestablish trust in our military—and address the recruiting, retention and readiness crisis in our ranks.” The nominee also vows to “rebuild our military, always matching threats to capabilities; this includes reviving our defense industrial base, reforming the acquisition process... modernizing our nuclear triad, ensuring the Pentagon can pass an audit, and rapidly fielding emerging technologies.” The Pentagon has failed no fewer than seven audits in recent years.

Hegseth also promised to “re-establish deterrence” to “defend our homeland—our borders and our skies.” He plans to work with allies and partners “to deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific from the Communist Chinese,” America’s number one enemy. In welcome news for many in the military, Hegseth vowed “responsibly [to] end wars [and] to ensure we can prioritize our resources—and reorient to larger threats.” The Trump-Hegseth Defense Department “will achieve peace through strength.”

In a welcome change from the radically partisan and anti-constitutional Biden administration, Hegseth vowed to be “patriotically apolitical and stridently constitutional. Unlike the current administration, politics should play no part in military matters. We are not Republicans or Democrats—we are American warriors.” He emphasized the need for high standards not tainted by woke “equity” nonsense. “We need to make sure every warrior is fully qualified on their assigned weapon system, every pilot is fully qualified and current on the aircraft they are flying, and every general or flag officer is selected for leadership based purely on performance, readiness, and merit.” Which would exclude current Defense Secretary Lloyd “Afghanistan Withdrawal” Austin.

In fact, Hegseth said that “leaders at all levels will be held accountable. And warfighting and lethality—and the readiness of the troops and their families—will be our only focus.” He said he has always had that focus from his days in Army ROTC at Princeton onward. “I joined the military because I love my country and felt an obligation to defend it,” he said, citing his “incredible” fellow servicemen who defended America and fought her enemies with him from Iraq to Afghanistan and back home in the states. He mentioned enlisted soldiers he assisted to obtain citizenship and Muslim allies from Iraq and Afghanistan he helped to emigrate.

Unlike the last few decades of defense secretaries, who had “the right credentials” but ultimately failed military men and women, Hegseth has “dust on his boots,” and Trump wants a man like that in charge: a “change agent. Someone with no vested interest in certain companies or specific programs or approved narratives. My only special interest is—the warfighter.”

He wants to deter wars when possible, win them when necessary, and draw on his experience leading troops. “I’ve led troops in combat… been on patrol for days… pulled a trigger downrange… heard bullets whiz by… flex-cuffed insurgents… called in close air support… led medevacs… dodged IEDs… pulled out dead bodies… and knelt before a battlefield cross… this is not academic for me; this is my life. I led then, and I will lead now.”

Hegseth referred senators to his former coworkers, to those who served with him in the military and at Vets for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America. He hopes to hire “people smarter and more capable than me, empowering them to succeed, holding everyone accountable, and driving toward clear metrics… The president[-elect] has given me a clear vision, and I will execute. I’ve sworn an oath to the Constitution before, and—if confirmed—will proudly do it again. This time, for the most important deployment of my life.”

In conclusion, Hegseth invited the committee to work with him in future to ensure “a ready, lethal military; the health and wellbeing of our troops; and a strong and secure America.”