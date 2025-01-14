Carrie Underwood Faces Liberal Backlash for Singing at Inauguration

Sarah Anderson | 3:22 PM on January 14, 2025

As with every other presidential inauguration in recent history, Donald Trump's second swearing-in is expected to be a star-studded event, and that includes a lineup of talented entertainers. Among the biggest names on the list is country music star Carrie Underwood, who will reportedly be singing "America the Beautiful." 

Aside from speaking out about animal rights and making some jokes when she's hosted awards shows in the past, Underwood has never really talked about her own political leanings. In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, she said, "I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins." She added, "It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that."  

But now that Underwood has accepted the invitation to sing at Trump's inauguration, liberals who were seemingly big fans of the singer in the past are turning their backs on her.  

Some are trying to persuade others to boycott her: 

Others assume she's just desperate for money: 

Many people are leaving nasty comments on her social media accounts: 

One even asked if she'd perform for Hitler too. (I have no eye-roll emoji to use here, so just know that I am, in fact, rolling my eyes.)  

At least some of them have learned that if you don't like someone's art, you don't have to listen to/watch/read/view it.  

I could go on, but you get the idea. Underwood proved that she's a lot classier than some of her so-called fans by releasing the following statement

I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future." 

Believe it or not, she also received some support from the unlikeliest of places: the ladies on The View. "I personally hope we’re moving beyond the era of politics where we want to cancel people’s livelihoods because we don’t like their politics. Whether it was the Dixie Chicks for criticizing George Bush — didn’t agree with it then — and Carrie Underwood, if you have a problem, you register your complaint by not downloading your songs and not going to her shows," said guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin. 

Host Whoopi Goldberg added, "People do what they do for whatever reasons. It’s like, Joe and Mika do what they do. They felt that’s what they needed to do. And I got to stand behind them. And I stand behind her. Because if I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform someplace, I believe they have the same right…"  

Personally, I agree with Griffin. While I have boycotted some artists over nasty comments they've made, I've never stopped listening to a musician just because their politics don't align with mine. Heck, if I did that, I'd have to give up about 85% of the music I listen to. Carrie Underwood is an incredible talent who comes across as a genuine person, and the nation is lucky to have her perform for them on a big day that impacts every single one of us.  

If you're not familiar with her work, here she is singing the national anthem before a Nashville Predators game a few years ago: 

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson has worked as a freelance writer and journalist for 15 years. When she's not writing, you can find her hanging out on her small farm, swimming, traveling, obsessing over a football game, or listening to Tom Petty.

