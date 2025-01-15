Sen. Schmitt EXPLODES Hypocritical Dem Self-Righteousness on Rule of Law

The Democrats spent the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Trump’s attorney general nominee Pam Bondi repeatedly asking her to commit to not engaging in any of the legal and constitutional violations the Biden Justice Department has committed over the last four years. And one senator raked his leftist colleagues over the coals for their utter hypocrisy.

Advertisement

The Democrat senators babbled unceasingly about upholding the Constitution and not violating the law at presidential behest and not engaging in partisan lawfare against political opponents. Except that’s exactly what the Biden DOJ under Merrick Garland has done over the last four years—and in disturbingly flagrant fashion. As Schmitt said, “Merrick Garland probably gets however many gold stars you want to give for the most politicized, weaponized Department of Justice we have ever seen.”

Trump’s name came up as often as Bondi’s during the hearing, as Democrats’ Trump Derangement Syndrome was on full display. Schmitt grew tired of it. “The focus of these questions today are disturbing,” the Missouri Republican argued. “I don't think my Democrat colleagues learned very much from the Nov. 5 election. The American people rejected all this. [Democrats’] obsession with President Trump didn't bode well for them electorally. And I think if they stay on this path, they'll be in a permanent minority.”

Senator @Eric_Schmitt "Trump Derangement Syndrome is alive and well ... I don't think my Democrat colleagues learned very much from the November 5th election. The American people rejected all this — their obsession with President Trump."@PamBondi: "312 electoral votes!" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AjlUsFuapJ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 15, 2025

Advertisement

Related: Pete Hegseth: ‘My Only Special Interest Is the Warfighter’

Bondi interjected that Trump won 312 electoral votes in the 2024 election, a landslide. Having affirmed this fact, Schmitt returned to addressing his Democrat colleagues. “I do want to comment a little bit, I guess, on this newfound religion [of] independence from the attorney general” that Democrats were preaching.

“I will remind my colleagues that the last three Democratic... attorneys general of the United States of America were perhaps the most biased, politically biased AGs we've had in modern political history in the United States, and there are some receipts.”

For Our VIPs: Meet the ‘Violent’ J6er Who Saved Lives From Capitol Police Brutality

Schmitt gave damning examples in the Democrat AGs’ own words. “Eric Holder described himself as Obama's ‘heat shield‘ and ‘wingman‘... One of my colleagues referenced that the attorney general shouldn't be the wingman of the president. Eric Holder has bragged about it.”

Obama’s second AG, Loretta Lynch, “met with Bill Clinton on the tarmac in a private meeting while she was investigating Hillary Clinton.” As for Biden’s AG Merrick Garland, he could win an award “for the most politicized, weaponized Department of Justice we have ever seen.”

Advertisement

Throughout four years of Biden-Garland Department of Injustice lawfare, PJ Media exposed the corruption and told the victims’ stories. You can rely on PJ Media to continue to provide you with timely, quality reporting as we enter a new era under the Trump administration. Please consider supporting our work and gaining access to more content by becoming a VIP member — and use the promo code POTUS47 for 74% off!