Here We Go Again: Deep State Shadow Coup II

Presidentish Joe Biden might be partly incapacitated and on his way out the White House door, but his administration is "playing dirty during the transition period," former Trump 45 Undersecretary of Defense Ezra Cohen told the Daily Mail today. But there's much more to "Shadow Coup II" than is detailed in the Daily Mail report.

The Daily Wire's Todd Bensman reported this week that when it comes to our southern border, an "organized constellation of United Nations and nongovernmental organization (NGO) agencies sees a rosy future for itself even under Donald Trump." With help from the Biden administration — and your taxes — the UN has "already directed billions of mostly U.S. taxpayer dollars into supporting millions of illegal southern border crossing trips."

That money is already in the hands of the UN and various NGOs, so there's nothing Trump can do to rescind it. You'll go on paying for illegal crossings long after Biden is gone.

Just as disturbing is what James O'Keefe's OMG organization revealed about the "resistance" in the Pentagon.

BREAKING VIDEO: Top Pentagon Advisor Reveals On Hidden Camera Conversation “with a Couple of Retired Generals to Explore What We Can Do” to ‘Protect People from Trump’



Confirms Secret Meetings regarding AI: “That is sensitive information… We’re going to have to keep it between… pic.twitter.com/Ry2zAMW3rn — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 15, 2025

Jamie Mannina — former FBI, naturally — and advisor to the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon told OMG's undercover reporter that he's "been in conversation with a couple of retired generals to explore what we can do" to "protect people from Trump."

"Since the spring, I was working with these retired generals, retired ambassadors,” Mannina said. “They're like one, two, or three-star generals and admirals. You probably know maybe four stars." He claimed his "organization tried to defeat Donald Trump."

The Biden White House has also worked hard at reorganizing the federal bureaucracy in key departments to continue imposing the same policies voters just rejected. The Daily Mail report claimed that Biden "has updated the order of succession at several federal agencies, rearranging the reporting order to ensure officials friendly to his policies are in charge while Trump gets his Cabinet nominees confirmed."

"One of the many agencies where Biden reordered things is the Department of Justice," including "an executive order putting the U.S. Attorney for the District of New York in charge once Attorney General Merrick Garland and his lieutenants resign on Inauguration Day."

More:

But the attorney for the District of New York resigned two weeks before Biden signed the new succession, which puts the U.S. Attorney for Arizona next in line. Republicans charge that attorney – Gary Restaino – is a Biden appointee who doesn't support Trump's border policies. And Restaino would be in charge of federal cases until Trump gets his attorney general nominee and top Justice Department staff confirmed.

Cohen said it isn't just at the DOJ but that "They're doing it across multiple departments and agencies."

"They try to be sneaky," Trump said at a Mar-a-Lago presser last week. "They go in and they say, remember, this is a man that said he wants the transition to be smooth. Well, you don't do these kind of things."

The Biden White House, such as it is, doesn't want there to be a transition at all.

Barack Obama might have been all smiles with Trump at Jimmy Carter's funeral last week but he and his cabal aren't done playing shadow state hardball against the incoming administration — just like they did during the transition to Trump's first term.

Trump will waste much of his time fighting the same executive branch that he was elected to act as the chief executive of, preventing him from implementing the policies Americans voted for on election day. If that isn't a shadow coup, then what is it?

