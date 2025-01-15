Someone Check on Mark Cuban: Pam Bondi Is the Epitome of a Strong and Intelligent Woman

Has anyone heard from Mark Cuban lately? If not, you might want to check on him.

Remember back in October when the billionaire was supporting Kamala Harris and insulted every single woman who has ever supported and/or worked with Donald Trump? He said, "Donald Trump — you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It's just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged by them."

Advertisement

Of course, we all know that couldn't be further from the truth, but if there was ever any doubt, Pam Bondi didn't just prove Cuban wrong today; she put on a freakin' clinic on being a "strong, intelligent woman."

Bondi faced the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday for her confirmation hearing to become the next attorney general of the United States. As they do, the Democrats on the Committee acted like buffoons, and Bondi, who served as the first female attorney general of Florida from 2011 until 2019, didn't so much as flinch. Let's take a look at some of the highlights (and I do mean some because there were a lot).

First up is her interaction with California Sen. Alejandro Padilla, to whom she told she was not going to be bullied. Padilla would barely let her get a word in as he grilled her about important issues she may face over the next four years... like the 2020 election. But she didn't let him walk all over her. Here's the video. I've watched it soooo many times. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Pam Bondi is ON FIRE!



“Senator, I'm here to answer your questions, not do your homework and study for you.” pic.twitter.com/buvm8eLwrh — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 15, 2025

She also held her own against California Sen. Adam Schiff. Here's a clip of Schiff asking her about another topic that should be super important over the next four years: Liz Cheney. (No wonder California is in the shape it's in.) Her response was pure fire.

Advertisement

🚨 Pam Bondi just ROASTED CA Sen. Adam Schiff



“You’re all so worried about Liz Cheney. You know what we should be worried about? The crime rate in California right now is through the ROOF. Your robberies are 87% higher than the national average.”



🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/VE1SYXJn9g — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2025

One of my favorite lines from the entire hearing also came during her exchange with Schiff. "You were censured by Congress, Senator, for comments just like this." I love that she called him out. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

🚨 PAM BONDI TO SCHIFF: “I'm not going to mislead this body, nor you. You were censured by Congress for comments like these.”



She is absolutely BODYING ole pencil neck 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SGaphweA6I — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2025

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin spent much of his time at the hearing dumping on Trump and also talking about the Dems' favorite topic of the day: 2020. When he took Trump's words out of context, Bondi jumped in and corrected him. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Durbin: "He said to the GA Secretary of State, 'find 11,780 votes.'"



Bondi: "Do you have the entire context of that call? I feel like it was much longer than that."



Durbin: "It is. It was an hour long."



Bondi: "Right." pic.twitter.com/Zda2o8aEC9 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 15, 2025

Advertisement

When Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who stopped short of mansplaining, told Bondi that she "had to say" certain things about, you guessed it, the 2020 election, she shot him down by saying, "I sit up here and speak the truth... I don't have to say anything." <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Pam Bondi : “ I don’t have to say anything.” 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RQgyI6A0Uv — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 15, 2025

And last but not least, it wasn't just the menfolk who went after Bondi today. Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono started by asking Bondi about whether she'd ever "made unwanted requests for sexual favors" or sexually assaulted or harassed anyone. That's a new one. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Mazie Hirono, who seems slightly less Drunk today. Just asked Pam Bondi if shes ever "made sexual advances" towards someone...



This is not a serious person pic.twitter.com/nExDa5TGgi — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) January 15, 2025

After that weird line of questioning was out of the way, Bondi got back at her by pointing out that she was the only senator who refused to meet for her before the hearing. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Pam Bondi CLAPS BACK



"Senator Hirono, I wish you had met with me... you were the only one who refused to meet with me." pic.twitter.com/JkbTpOyvdR — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) January 15, 2025

Advertisement

Whether we were bringing you all the dirty details via exclusive content or live blogging during the hearings, we've had so much fun sharing all the news of the incoming Trump administration with you this week. And next week, we'll have even more as Trump is officially sworn in. We'll also be here to bring you all the news from the first 100 days and beyond of Trump's second term as president.

We'd love for you to join us. Our VIPs get special access to content, as well as commenting privileges. We LOVE interacting with our readers. And to celebrate this historic week, we're running a special discount on VIP memberships: 74% off! Sign up today with the code POTUS47. We can't wait for you to join us.