Someone Check on Mark Cuban: Pam Bondi Is the Epitome of a Strong and Intelligent Woman

Sarah Anderson | 5:03 PM on January 15, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Has anyone heard from Mark Cuban lately? If not, you might want to check on him. 

Remember back in October when the billionaire was supporting Kamala Harris and insulted every single woman who has ever supported and/or worked with Donald Trump? He said, "Donald Trump — you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It's just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged by them."

Of course, we all know that couldn't be further from the truth, but if there was ever any doubt, Pam Bondi didn't just prove Cuban wrong today; she put on a freakin' clinic on being a "strong, intelligent woman." 

Bondi faced the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday for her confirmation hearing to become the next attorney general of the United States. As they do, the Democrats on the Committee acted like buffoons, and Bondi, who served as the first female attorney general of Florida from 2011 until 2019, didn't so much as flinch. Let's take a look at some of the highlights (and I do mean some because there were a lot).  

First up is her interaction with California Sen. Alejandro Padilla, to whom she told she was not going to be bullied. Padilla would barely let her get a word in as he grilled her about important issues she may face over the next four years... like the 2020 election. But she didn't let him walk all over her. Here's the video. I've watched it soooo many times.  

She also held her own against California Sen. Adam Schiff. Here's a clip of Schiff asking her about another topic that should be super important over the next four years: Liz Cheney. (No wonder California is in the shape it's in.) Her response was pure fire. 

One of my favorite lines from the entire hearing also came during her exchange with Schiff. "You were censured by Congress, Senator, for comments just like this." I love that she called him out.  

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin spent much of his time at the hearing dumping on Trump and also talking about the Dems' favorite topic of the day: 2020. When he took Trump's words out of context, Bondi jumped in and corrected him. 

When Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who stopped short of mansplaining, told Bondi that she "had to say" certain things about, you guessed it, the 2020 election, she shot him down by saying, "I sit up here and speak the truth... I don't have to say anything."  

And last but not least, it wasn't just the menfolk who went after Bondi today. Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono started by asking Bondi about whether she'd ever "made unwanted requests for sexual favors" or sexually assaulted or harassed anyone. That's a new one.   

After that weird line of questioning was out of the way, Bondi got back at her by pointing out that she was the only senator who refused to meet for her before the hearing. 

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson has worked as a freelance writer and journalist for 15 years. When she's not writing, you can find her hanging out on her small farm, swimming, traveling, obsessing over a football game, or listening to Tom Petty.

