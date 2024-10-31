Mark Cuban Says Trump Doesn't Spend Time With 'Strong' or 'Intelligent' Women

We've reached the point in this election cycle when Democrats are growing desperate and have resorted to bashing not just Trump but also the people who support him. First, it was Joe Biden calling Trump supporters "garbage." Now, Kamala surrogate and billionaire Mark Cuban has insulted every woman who has ever worked with Trump by saying that the former president doesn't surround himself with women who are "strong" or "intelligent."

Advertisement

Cuban appeared on "The View" today, and one of the hosts asked him why Trump isn't asking Nikki Haley for her help. (For what it's worth, Haley appeared at an event in Pennsylvania yesterday and told her supporters to vote for Trump.) Cuban's response was to imply that Trump is intimidated by strong, intelligent women.

Donald Trump — you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It's just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challeneged by them. You know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense... he just can't have her around. It wouldn't work.

Look, I like Haley even though I don't always agree with her. I do think she is "strong" and "intelligent." But she's not the only Republican woman who fits the bill. Sounds like it's time for Cuban to step down out of his liberal elitist bubble and take a closer look at the women Trump keeps around him.

We'll start with Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat and presidential candidate herself. She's been on the campaign trail with Trump for quite a while, and earlier this month, she announced that she was joining the Republican Party. Gabbard, who was the first Samoan-American voting member of Congress, has an extensive military background that includes tours of duty in Iraq and Kuwait, and she's currently a United States Army Reserve officer. She also has a background in martial arts, and I'm pretty sure she could kick Cuban's butt.

Advertisement

And what about Sarah Huckabee Sanders? The political pioneer was only the third female White House press secretary in history and the first female governor of Arkansas. She's accomplished all of this while raising three children and battling cancer.

Congresswomen like Elise Stefanik of New York, Monica De La Cruz of Texas, and Anna Paulina Luna of Florida have stood by Trump's side, as have senators like Katie Britt and Marsha Blackburn. All of these women are extremely accomplished. And don't forget the countless mothers who are brave enough and strong enough to get up at Trump's rallies and even the Republican National Convention to talk about how they've lost their children to drugs, violence, and a lack of security at the Mexican border.

Even Trump's own family is filled with strong, intelligent women. Take a look at his daughter Ivanka's accomplishments. The mom of three is a businesswoman and served as a senior advisor to her father. Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara, worked in TV production before becoming co-chair of the Republican National Committee. And his 17-year-old granddaughter wowed viewers with her speech at the RNC, proving that there is a whole new generation of strong, intelligent women on the rise.

Advertisement

I could go on, but you get the idea. Cuban either isn't paying attention, or he wouldn't know a strong, intelligent woman if she came up to him on his private jet and smacked him across the face. And now he owes every woman who has worked with, campaigned for, or supported Trump an apology.