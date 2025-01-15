A Democrat Senator Tried to Bully Pam Bondi — and Failed

During Pam Bondi’s Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) attempted to play a gotcha game with Bondi — only to have it backfire, leaving him thoroughly outmatched.

His questioning quickly turned contentious, with Padilla pressing Bondi on her views and accusing her of undermining election integrity, while Bondi stood her ground and rejected his aggressive questioning tactics.

The exchange began when Padilla targeted Bondi’s position on the 2020 election, particularly President Trump’s claims of voter fraud in Pennsylvania. Padilla pressed Bondi to clarify whether she believed there was fraud in the state, expecting a simple “yes” or “no” answer. But, instead, Bondi, who had observed the situation firsthand in Pennsylvania, attempted to explain her perspective by telling him she “traveled to Pennsylvania, and let me tell you what I saw firsthand.”

Obviously, Padilla didn’t want to hear about what she witnessed, so he cut her off.

“Yes or no?”

“I didn't talk about California because I was not in California. I talked about—”

“Yes or no?” Padilla interjected.

But Bondi kept going. “I talked about Pennsylvania because I was there.”

“I'm going to move on because you're clearly not answering my questions,” Padilla whined as she was literally trying to answer his question.

Padilla went on to accuse Bondi of potentially undermining the integrity of American elections. He referenced the ongoing claims of election fraud, framing Bondi as someone who might be complicit in spreading misinformation. But Bondi wasn’t having it.

She pushed back against the accusation, refusing to let Padilla bully her into conceding a point she didn’t agree with. She noted his repeated interruptions, calling attention to the fact that she was being pressured into a narrow response that didn’t reflect her broader views on election integrity.

Even as she attempted to speak, Padilla wouldn’t let her get a word in,

“I guess you didn’t want to hear my answer about Pennsylvania,” she mocked.

The confrontation escalated further when Padilla turned to the citizenship clause of the 14th Amendment. He pressed Bondi for her interpretation of the clause, hoping to catch her off guard. However, Bondi remained calm and composed, stating that she wasn’t there to “do his homework.”

“Senator, I'm here to answer your questions,” she shot back. “I'm not here to do your homework and study for you. If I am confirmed—”

“You’re the one asking for a confirmation.”

“Hey, you cut me off; can I please finish?”

“What does the 14th Amendment say?”

“Senator. Senator. The 14th Amendment, we all know, addresses birthright citizenship. I've been a state prosecutor. I've been a state A.G.,” she began. “I look forward to, even given your remarks today, working with you and the people of California. If I am confirmed as the 87th Attorney General of the United States of America. I didn't take your homework assignment. I'm sorry. I was preparing for today.”

Throughout the heated back-and-forth, Bondi’s ability to stand firm was evident. She didn’t buckle under pressure or give in to Padilla’s interruptions. Instead, she demonstrated a strong sense of self-confidence, asserting her qualifications and commitment to upholding the Constitution. Her refusal to be bullied or backed into a corner was a testament to her resilience and determination to protect the integrity of both the legal system and American sovereignty.

I can't wait for her to be confirmed.