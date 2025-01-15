Pam Bondi Gloriously Outsmarted Dick Durbin

Another day, more confirmation hearings with Democrats caring more about grandstanding and shoring up their credentials as part of the Trump resistance. It’s exhausting but pretty much exactly what was expected. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) couldn’t help but take some cheap shots at Donald Trump during Pam Bondi's confirmation hearing.

He claimed that President Trump “claims he has, quote, an absolute right to do what he wants with the Justice Department. And that's how he conducted his first term.”

Durbin continued, “He interfered with the criminal cases of his friends and allies and successfully pressured DOJ to investigate his rivals. He even tried to use the Justice Department to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.”

Lies. All lies.

“The president-elect made it clear that he values one thing above all else, and he said it over and over again, Loyalty,” Durbin continued. “Speaking about Attorney General Sessions, Donald Trump said, quote, the only reason I gave him the job is because I felt loyalty. He was an original supporter. But when then-Attorney General Sessions did the right thing and recused himself from the Mueller investigation, Trump said he should never have nominated him, and he fired him.”

Dem Senator Dick Durbin decided to take cheap shots at Donald Trump during Pam Bondi's confirmation hearing pic.twitter.com/WQZOjRrHOM — Media Research Center (@theMRC) January 15, 2025

This is particularly ironic given how the Biden Justice Department has been used against Donald Trump — something Trump never did during his first term. What’s even more striking is that just two weeks ago, the Washington Post reported that Joe Biden regrets appointing Merrick Garland as attorney general because he thought that Garland failed to take stronger action in prosecuting President-elect Donald Trump.

Imagine that.

Despite claiming concern over actions that Donald Trump might take, which Joe Biden himself actually did, Durbin continues to grandstand by pretending to be concerned that Trump is going to violate the Constitution and whether Bondi will say “no” to Trump when he does.

He even brought up the 2020 election as an example, and Bondi blindsided him by pointing out his deception.

“He said to the Georgia secretary of state, find 11,780 votes,” Durbin told her reference

“Do you have the entire context of that call?” Bondi asked. “I feel like it was long — much longer than that, and may have been taken out of context.”

“It was an hour long,” Durbin admitted.

“Right,” Bondi replied.

Durbin: "He said to the GA Secretary of State, 'find 11,780 votes.'"



Bondi: "Do you have the entire context of that call? I feel like it was much longer than that."



Durbin: "It is. It was an hour long."



Bondi: "Right." pic.twitter.com/Zda2o8aEC9 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 15, 2025

Bondi's point pans out because reading the transcript of the call proves that Trump’s words show he was actually arguing that a thorough investigation would reveal evidence of fraudulent votes that altered the outcome of the election, not that he was directly asking Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes for him. Trump was emphasizing his belief that the election was marred by irregularities, and he insisted that uncovering these discrepancies would restore the rightful results with his victory in Georgia. The request for “11,780 votes” was a response to the reports of fraudulent activities, not a demand to fabricate votes.