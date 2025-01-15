RFK Effect? FDA Bans Cancer-Causing Food Ingredient

A friend of mine texted me earlier today and said, "We've reached a week of about darn time," and she couldn't be more correct. We're transitioning from the man who can't figure out how to sign a national monument proclamation to the man who has the rest of the world shaking in its boots. And the hearings taking place in the Senate this week prove that the new man in charge has chosen a group of talented, well-qualified people to help him ensure our country changes course after the last disastrous four years.

One small but significant change the government announced on Wednesday is the Food and Drug Administration's decision to ban erythrosine — also known as Red Dye No. 3 — from food, beverages, and oral drugs. Thought to cause cancer, the dye was banned from use in cosmetics, topical drugs, and some food items 35 years years ago. The ban from food will go into effect on Jan. 15, 2027, while it won't be banned from oral drugs until Jan. 18, 2028.

The move comes after dozens of health officials petitioned the FDA in 2022. According to the Associated Press, "The agency said it was taking the action as a 'matter of law' because some studies have found that the dye caused cancer in lab rats. Officials cited a statute known as the Delaney Clause, which requires the FDA to ban any additive found to cause cancer in people or animals."

A 1990 study conducted by researchers at the Department of Medicine, Endocrine Section at the University of Pennsylvania found that "Chronic erythrosine ingestion may promote thyroid tumor formation in rats via chronic stimulation of the thyroid by TSH."

Two states — New York and California — were already making plans to ban the additive, while three others — Tennessee, Arkansas, and Indiana — were also in the process of taking steps to remove it from certain food products. Europe, Australia, and New Zealand have banned the dye in food with exceptions for certain types of cherries.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Donald Trump's nominee for United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, has advocated removing dyes from food products for years. Could this move be a sign of the changing times? Let's hope.

There are still eight approved dyes available for manufacturers to use in their products (for now): Blue No. 1, Blue No. 2, Green No. 3, Orange B, Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, and Citrus Red.

Red Dye No. 3 isn't quite as common as the controversial Red Dye No. 40, which is thought to cause neurological problems, but it can be found in candy like bubble gum and gummy candies, baked goods with red icing, strawberry-flavored dairy products like yogurt, ice pops, maraschino cherries, fruit cocktail, sodas, fruit-flavored drinks, and some cough drops and vitamins.