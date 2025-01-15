Hamas Celebrates Ceasefire Deal in Gaza, and With Good Reason

Hamas jihadis and their supporters are out in force on the streets of Gaza, celebrating the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal as a massive victory for the jihad terrorist group over Israel and the United States. And they have ample reason to believe that the deal is indeed a victory for them.

Donald Trump, however, disagrees. The incoming president is enthusiastic about the deal, writing on Truth Social: “This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies. I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.” Old Joe Biden’s State Department talking head Matthew Miller agreed, saying: "When it comes to the involvement of President-elect Trump's team, it's been absolutely critical in getting this deal over the line."

That was an uncharacteristic display of generosity from Miller and the Biden regime, and don’t think for a nanosecond that regime wonks have suddenly become appreciative of Trump and his team, and willing to acknowledge when they’ve done something good. Miller’s giving credit to the Trump team is an indication that even the Biden regime knows how bad this deal is for Israel and its allies, and for the free world as a whole. The Biden apparatchiks’ happiness to let Trump take credit is almost certainly in view of the day when all this blows up, and Trump will be the one left holding the bag. (However, when Old Joe Biden himself was asked if Trump deserved credit, he said: "Is that a joke?")

How bad is it? It makes a replay, and quite likely more than one replay, of Hamas’ massacre of 1,200 Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023, a very real possibility. The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) explains the multistage deal’s “first stage apparently includes withdrawing from northern Gaza – which will be immediately repopulated with a million Gazans and will make it impossible to finish removing Hamas terrorists from these areas, and close to impossible to rescue or militarily pressure Hamas to release the remaining two-thirds of the hostages. Thus, Hamas obtains almost all of what it wants in the first stage!”

ZOA adds that the deal also involves “the release of 50 Palestinian Arab terrorists serving life sentences. These are essentially convicted murderers with Jewish blood on their hands who are likely to murder Jews again.” There are precedents: back in 2011, Israel exchanged 1,027 Palestinian Arab prisoners for one kidnapped Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. Dozens of the freed prisoners returned to jihad terror activity.

On the other hand, Trump is making firm assurances: “With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven. We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!”

Maybe, but Israel was in a position to destroy Hamas once and for all as a viable organization. Instead, its withdrawal from areas in Gaza will allow it to regroup and gather strength. ZOA notes that the deal calls for “Israel’s full withdrawal from the Philadelphi corridor. (Israeli control of Philadelphi is needed to stop smuggling of arms and terrorists into Gaza via Egypt.) This will enable Hamas to survive, regroup and strike again.” (Other reports, however, say that Israel will retain control of a buffer zone in the Philadelphi corridor.)

Fox News reported Wednesday that “the cease-fire will also facilitate significant humanitarian aid to Gaza, with up to 600 trucks of supplies entering daily. By the 22nd day, displaced residents will be allowed to return to northern Gaza.” Nothing wrong with that, right? Wrong. According to ZOA, “Hamas seizes” the humanitarian aid “and sells [it] for huge profits to fund terror.”

But surely Israel will carefully inspect the aid shipments and do everything it can to prevent that from happening, right? Nope. Fox notes that “Qatari and Egyptian teams will manage vehicle inspections, while pedestrian crossings will not require checks.” Qatar is a leading supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and harbored Hamas leaders before and after the Oct. 7 massacre. What could possibly go wrong?

Hamas’ Charter calls for the total destruction of Israel and its replacement by a 23rd Arab Muslim state. Nothing in this deal calls for them to renounce or abandon this goal. At best, the deal just kicks the can down the road in exchange for the appearance of peace today. At worst, it empowers the jihadis. Not an auspicious beginning for the second Trump administration.

Hamas' Charter calls for the total destruction of Israel and its replacement by a 23rd Arab Muslim state. Nothing in this deal calls for them to renounce or abandon this goal. At best, the deal just kicks the can down the road in exchange for the appearance of peace today. At worst, it empowers the jihadis. Not an auspicious beginning for the second Trump administration.

Nevertheless, there is no doubt whatsoever that if Kamala Harris were about to be inaugurated on Monday, the situation in Gaza and everywhere else would be exponentially worse.