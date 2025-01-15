The Petty Reason Michelle Obama Is Skipping Trump’s Inauguration

On Tuesday, we learned that Michelle Obama will be skipping Donald Trump’s inauguration next week. This follows her absence at Jimmy Carter’s funeral — she was the only living former first lady to miss the event — which raised some intriguing questions, like whether there are marital issues between her and Barack. The Obama office gave no explanation for her planned absence; however, sources close to Michelle claim that her decision to skip the inauguration is, in fact, about sending a "powerful statement."

According to a report from The Hill, longtime allies of Michelle "say she wants nothing to do with a man undeserving of the presidency and is making no effort to hide her disdain for Trump."

“She meant every word she said on the campaign trail with every fiber of her being,” one source told the paper. “And she’s no hypocrite.”

A longtime aide also said that by not attending the inauguration, Michelle Obama is “saving some credibility."

“She campaigned the hardest against him personally, of anyone,” the aide added.

While she will be the only former first lady not in attendance at Trump’s inauguration, allies say that trend broke during the last inauguration, when Trump and former first lady Melania Trump did not attend President Biden’s ceremony. “And no one took issue with that,” a second ally said. “So why is this a big deal? The chain has already been broken.” A statement from the Obamas’ office would not say why the former first lady would not be attending the inauguration. It simply said the 44th president is “confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies,” while Michelle Obama “will not attend the upcoming inauguration.” The decision not to attend leaves her husband out to dry, or at least appears to after he was seen on camera laughing with Trump ahead of former President Carter’s funeral last week. Michelle Obama, who would have been seated next to Trump, also skipped that event because of an apparent “scheduling conflict.”

Many Democrats were unhappy with former President Obama’s friendly interaction with Donald Trump, especially since it contrasted with Michelle Obama’s more distant approach. One ally noted that while Obama dislikes Trump, he knows how to be cordial in public, particularly at events like a funeral. The same source speculated that Michelle likely wasn't happy with her husband for the display.

“And I’ll bet he got some s**t from [Michelle Obama] about it,” the ally said.

When a Fox News interviewer asked him about the moment, Trump acknowledged that it appeared friendly, joking that they “probably do” get along.

After the election, the Obamas released a statement claiming to value the peaceful transfer of power.

"This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for, given our profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a whole host of issues," the statement read. "But living in a democracy is about recognizing that our point of view won’t always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power."

I guess she is a hypocrite after all because she isn't willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power now.