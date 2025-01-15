What Is — and Isn’t — Wrong With Islam?

Raymond Ibrahim | 9:17 AM on January 15, 2025
Islam gets criticized for so many things; however, it's important for non-Muslims to differentiate between those many doctrines that affect Muslims only and those much fewer doctrines — three to be exact — that affect the non-Muslim. It is only the latter, which I detail in the video below, that should ultimately concern the non-Muslim. 

To be blunt, I care little if Muslims whip, cane, and stone each other, "according to Sharia." I do care, however, what Sharia has in store for the non-Muslim.

