What Is — and Isn’t — Wrong With Islam?

Islam gets criticized for so many things; however, it's important for non-Muslims to differentiate between those many doctrines that affect Muslims only and those much fewer doctrines — three to be exact — that affect the non-Muslim. It is only the latter, which I detail in the video below, that should ultimately concern the non-Muslim.

To be blunt, I care little if Muslims whip, cane, and stone each other, "according to Sharia." I do care, however, what Sharia has in store for the non-Muslim.